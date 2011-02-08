CLEAR-COM FEATURES INNOVATIVE INTERCOM SOLUTIONS AT CABSAT 2011

Company Displays HelixNet™ Partyline, Eclipse® Version 5.2, Tempest®2400 Wireless Intercom System, HME DX Series and PRO850

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 8 February, 2011 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems and Technical & Engineering Emmy Award winner, will bring some of its latest and most advanced intercom innovations to this year’s CABSAT 2011 show (Stand S1-21, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1). Clear-Com will showcase its HelixNet™ Partyline, Eclipse Digital Matrix System Version 5.2 with its new line of V-Series rotary control panels and the Tempest®2400 digital wireless intercom system. Clear-Com will also showcase the HME DX Series and the HME PRO850 wireless intercom systems, products that are now available from Clear-Com after its acquisition by HM Electronics, Inc (HME). Together, these intercom systems offer an easy-to-use, install and configure solution for system integrators.

HelixNet Partyline: Better Performance With Less Cabling Hassle

HelixNet is a unified communication platform of intercom products designed to provide a high-quality digital audio sound, to simplify setup and reduce the overall infrastructure cost with standardized twisted-pair cabling, to operate over a facility’s pre-existing cabling, and to receive power and all audio channels being transported over a single cable.

The HelixNet Partyline System, the first set of intercom systems founded on the HelixNet Platform, comprises the HMS-4X (HelixNet Main Station) and the HBP-2X (HelixNet Beltpacks). HMS-4X can support up to 20 beltpacks in partyline communications across four high-capacity channels. HelixNet Main Stations have built-in expansion bays for two-wire or four-wire interface modules to connect with analog partyline, digital matrix or wireless intercom systems and soon, multiple HelixNet Main Stations will be able to network together over LAN/IT. The most rugged and ergonomic two-channel HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpacks feature unique tactile controls for intuitive touch operation and bump-proof volume knobs, making navigation on this feature-rich four-channel system easy to master.

Eclipse Version 5.2 User Interface and V-Series Control Panel: Improved User Experience

Clear-Com Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) for the Eclipse digital matrix intercom system features automated setup of intercom communications and a simplified graphical user interface which facilitates ease of configuration and management. Clear-Com’s new V-Series Rotary Control Panel has been designed for complete fast audio level mix adjustments throughout a production simply by turning the rotary knob and having separate dedicated buttons and tallies for “talk” and “listen.” The V-Series rotary will make available enhanced IFB assignment operation, using the rotary expansion panels as X-Y routing buttons with the new IFB talk send level control.

Tempest2400 Version 2.0: Greater User Capacity, Reliability and Options

Tempest2400 2.4GHz Digital Wireless Systems Version 2.0, available in two- or four-channels, is the perfect solution for indoor, outdoor and touring applications that require a comprehensive range of wireless options on a single wireless platform. Proven to work even in the most congested Wi-Fi environments, Tempest2400 Version 2.0 can now support an even greater capacity of users with three different modes of operations – Normal, Shared and Split. Normal Mode allows for five full-duplex (simultaneous talk and listen) BeltStations per BaseStation. With Shared Mode, all of the BeltStations can utilize the dual listen/talk feature. Users can individually select which channels they listen and talk to just like in Normal Mode; however, only five BeltStations may have talk enabled at any one time. If a sixth BeltStation tries to talk, the user will receive a busy signal. In Split Mode, users operate in a combination of the other two modes: Normal and Shared, offering the use of four BeltStations that utilize the standard anytime talk back capability and an unlimited number of BeltStations sharing one talk path at any given time. With Tempest, up to 10 BaseStations can be linked together.

HME PRO850 Digital Wireless Intercom: More Flexibility and Operating Power

HME PRO850 is a frequency-agile UHF analog system that operates in the 470-698MHz band. The system is ideal for pro audio professionals who are looking for high operating power, more user controls and flexibility. PRO850 supports up to four full-duplex or 12 push-to-transmit beltpacks per base station and can be expanded by linking three base stations to support up to 48 wireless users. The PRO850 also provides a multitude of innovative features like PC and PDA interface, simultaneous dual-channel interface, user-friendly graphical interface with pull-down menus on the base, beltpack channel lockout, wireless ISO, and low battery alert.

HME DX Series Digital Wireless Intercoms: Powerful yet Simple and Compact

The HME DX Series family of digital wireless systems offers the perfect balance of powerful wireless performance in the 2.4GHz band with simplified user operations, all provided in compact, ergonomic designs. Demonstrating at CABSAT will include the most basic system in the line, HME DX100, which offers crystal-clear, two-way digital communications – all built into a super compact design for easy placement and operation. It allows up to four full-duplex or 11 push-to-transmit shared users to speak to each other via headsets without any interconnecting cables.

The HME DX121 is compact, portable and highly versatile. It can be plugged directly into the headset jack of any popular intercom system or a four-wire device such as a digital matrix intercom. Up to four beltpacks or wireless headsets can be used to support wireless intercom requirements on a DX121 system.

The HME DX200 is a 1RU rack-mount design that offers greater mobile user capacity—up to 16 full duplex and 44 half-duplex beltpacks and/or wireless headset users by linking four base stations, and more flexible capabilities. The DX200, as do all DX Series systems, features the Spectrum-Friendly™ Technology to avoid frequency conflicts, digital 64-bit encryption to prevent unauthorized users, and Digital Frequency-Hopping, Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology for interference-free communication.

Clear-Com, and its array of solutions, comes to the CABSAT show right off its recent win of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Technical & Engineering Emmy® Award for its invention of the first partyline intercom beltpack. The award further reinforces the company’s 40-year history of providing superior intercom products that also offer users simplicity and ease-of-use. In today’s fast-paced multi-platform production environments, system integrators around the world are faced with making installations happen in less time, while dealing with more complex technology. Clear-Com’s latest intercom innovations recognize and address these unique challenges.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for partyline and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.