SINGULAR SOFTWARE PLURALEYES SHOWS ITS SUPPORT FOR ADOBE CREATIVE SUITE 6

On display at NAB 2012, the popular PluralEyes software seamlessly integrates with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 Software

Vancouver, British Columbia — April 13, 2012 — Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for video production, is pleased to announce its multi-award winning PluralEyes software now offers full support for the upcoming Adobe® Creative Suite® 6 software. Available for Mac and Windows, PluralEyes leverages the built-in capability in Adobe Premiere® Pro CS6 video editing software to export and re-import XML data for seamless project exchange. Users will be able to download the PluralEyes integration component for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 through the Adobe Exchange, its new online extension and plug-in marketplace.

Attendees to NAB 2012 can see the upcoming version of PluralEyes for Adobe Creative Suite 6 in the Plug-in Pavilion at booth SL2426.

“The upcoming release of Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 offers more power than ever before for users who need high-quality cross-platform video editing software, and we’re thrilled to have companies like Singular Software taking that leap forward with us,” said Al Mooney, product manager for professional video solutions at Adobe. “The PluralEyes application is a hit for users working on multicam projects and DSLR productions. The community will be happy to know PluralEyes is ready to make the move with them to Adobe Premiere Pro CS6.”

“Adobe Creative Suite 6 is the talk of the show, and we are very excited to be on board with the upcoming release,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We have a large number of Adobe Premiere Pro users who are probably jumping for joy over the seamless integration among the many other cool new capabilities Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 offers.”

PluralEyes Multi-Camera and Dual-System Audio Workflow Timesaver

PluralEyes dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. The one-click ‘sync video clips’ and ‘replace audio’ capabilities provide simple and accurate synchronization of media regardless of project type or size.

At NAB 2012, Adobe will reveal more about Creative Suite 6 video tools, which are expected to ship in the first half of 2012. Redesigned by and for editors, Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 combines faster performance with a sleek, customizable user interface and powerful trimming tools that let editors work the way they want to. Learn more about the top new features in the upcoming Creative Suite 6: http://success.adobe.com/en/na/programs/events/1203_16108_nab.html

Attend the Singular Software press briefing at the MEWshop Edit House (booth SL12805) on Monday, April 16 at 3pm. To register, please contact Nancy Schopoff at nancy(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com.

Can’t make the press briefing? To book a private press appointment with Singular Software at NAB 2012, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com.

Adobe CS6 Production Premium will be demonstrated at NAB 2012 in Adobe booth SL2624.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Anya Oskolkova

(p) +1 617 817 6559

(email) anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

####