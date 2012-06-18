International Broadcasters Rely On TSL PAM2 Multi-Channel Audio Monitoring Systems for Summer Games

Loudness-Compliance Monitoring and Ability to Easily Monitor 16 Embedded Audio Tracks among the Critical Features for Broadcasters

LONDON, JUNE 18, 2012 – TSL Professional Products Ltd., a manufacturer of hardware and software audio monitoring, tally and power management products for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce that more than 130 PAM2 Multi-Channel Monitoring Systems will be used for loudness compliance and monitoring of up to 16 channels of embedded audio by a bevy of top international broadcasters for the summer games in London. The PAM2 solution offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, making implementation straightforward for the temporary facilities being created for the event and its engineers, who do not have the luxury of time for complicated training sessions.

“We are very pleased that such an important list of international broadcasters have chosen the PAM2 for the coverage of the summer games,” says Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL Professional Products Ltd. “We have installations in facilities for the BBC, NEP, China’s CCTV and Brazil’s Globosat, as well as inclusion in Bexel flypacks specifically created for the games. The PAM2 units will provide a high degree of certainty for broadcasters concerned with loudness compliance and the review and monitoring of many possible audio feeds for production audio.”

Installations Include:

Dega Broadcast Systems Ltd., a provider of technical design and installation services to the international broadcast industry, has specified 53 PAM2s for use at numerous operator positions for major broadcasters, including 40 units for the BBC.

NEP Visions, a UK-based division of NEP Broadcasting, an international production company providing outsourced video production services for major events throughout the world, will be using PAM2 units as part of its remote coverage for a major U.S. broadcaster. NEP Visions has more than 25 years of experience covering the world’s premier events, ranging from being the host broadcaster for the Royal Wedding in 2011 to providing HD flypacks in Kazakhstan. The PAM2 units are installed in NEP’s fleet of 3G OB trucks.

CCTV, the dominant state broadcaster for mainland China, operating a network of 22 channels servicing more than one billion viewers, will install eight PAM2 units with the new Dolby CAT1100 card in its London broadcast center. The new Dolby card will enable CCTV to perform Dolby E decoding and external speaker monitoring, as well as Dolby Digital Plus with surround descriptive audio and stream mixing.

Bexel, a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services, including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales and repairs/maintenance, is providing TSL’s PAM1 and PAM2 units as part of flypacks for U.S. and international broadcasters, designed to accommodate summer games coverage.

Globosat, a major Brazilian cable and satellite TV service consisting of 29 stations, is the largest pay-TV provider in Brazil, reaching 16.5 million viewers. Globosat also runs an international network, TV Globo Portugal. The company has specified PAM2 units for its temporary broadcast facilities in London.

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk.