Crystal Vision's synchronizing up/down/cross converter provides timed signals in two formats

Crystal Vision now allows broadcast engineers to synchronize sources timed to a different reference or correct any processing delays while up or down converting. With flexible conversions between SD, 720p, 1080i and 1080p, the Up-Down-AS 3G synchronizing up/down/cross converter provides an output picture quality that broadcasters standardize on and can perform two different conversions simultaneously, giving a continuous clean output in two formats thanks to two downstream synchronizers. It is available in four versions as the Up-Down-AS 3G, Up-Down-AFDS 3G,Up-Down-ATS 3G and Up-Down-ATXS 3G – with each version providing different features.

Up-Down-AS 3G’s project-winning output picture quality comes from a combination of motion adaptive video de-interlacing, Crystal Vision’s acclaimed proprietary down conversion including four vertical filter characteristics, adjustable detail enhancement and noise reduction, while RGB and YUV lift and gain controls help maintain color fidelity.

Up-Down-AS 3G can perform two different conversions at the same time, with two separate converters on the board: one for the up and cross conversion, the other for the down conversion. This makes it the perfect up/down/cross converter for the installations that work in multiple definitions: it allows them to simultaneously create HD and SD copies of a feed from this one board and so easily fulfils their requirement to offer both HD and SD programming. Up-Down-AS 3G gives out co-timed dual outputs that remain unchanged in format (as either SD or 3G/HD) irrespective of any change in the input format, thanks to the internal smart routing.

Up-Down-AS 3G differs from Crystal Vision’s other up/down/cross converters by offering signal timing functionality. To keep the output valid at all times Up-Down-AS 3G has two synchronizers downstream of the converter – one in the 3G/HD path and one in the SD path – which means that it gives a continuous clean output in the two required formats even when the input standard changes, perfect for feeding an MPEG encoder which requires a constant stable video input. The two outputs are co-timed to each other and also to the station reference, with cross-locking allowing any source to be referenced to either HD tri-level syncs or SD Black and Burst. Up-Down-AS 3G includes sophisticated handling of Dolby E and will synchronize video containing a mixture of Dolby E and linear AES within the same audio group and auto-correct timing errors with the guardband to ensure Dolby E alignment.

It offers a flexible range of video and audio delays to help match all the signals, with audio resampling ensuring a smooth matching of the linear audio and video delay. These delays include full vertical and horizontal timing adjustment between 0 and 1 frame to compensate for mistimed sources elsewhere in the system, a tracking audio delay and up to three frames of fixed video and audio delay to match any big system delays.

Between them the four variants of Up-Down-AS 3G offer many additional features. These features include aspect ratio conversion including AFD insertion and reading, four group embedded audio handling with audio routing, integrated fiber input/output connectivity, signal probe functionality, timecode conversion, and transport of both teletext and closed captions between different definitions.

Explained Crystal Vision’s Managing Director, Philip Scofield: “We have received a great deal of support from major broadcasters in Europe and the USA for the quality of our up and down converters. The Up-Down-AS 3G now has so many features within a single product that – as well as having fantastic video and audio processing – it has become an economical way of providing all the processing required when taking video into a broadcast station or OB truck.”

Shipping now, Up-Down-AS 3G fits all its functionality into a space-saving 100mm x 266mm module which is housed in the standard frames – available in 4U, 2U, 1U and desk top box sizes and with up to 12 boards fitting in 2U. The inputs and outputs are accessed by using either the RM41 frame rear module or the RM57 for fiber applications. Control options are flexible and include board edge switches, an active front panel on the frame, a remote control panel, SNMP and the Statesman PC software.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv