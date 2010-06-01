Class On Demand Receives ‘Award Of Superiority’ For Ground Breaking Training Courses On Apple Color

Training bundle “Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color” receives coveted accolade from Microfilmmaker for task-focused lessons on high-end color grading

Hoffman Estates, IL – June 1, 2010 – Class on Demand®, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, today announced that they have won Microfilmmaker’s Award of Superiority for their Apple® Color® training bundle, comprised of both “Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color” titles. Led by Emmy®-winning editor Steve Hullfish and 30-year color training veteran Bob Sliga, the new Class on Demand training courses guide both novice and experienced users through tactical lessons incorporating all the newest features of the beloved color grading software application in a highly engaging, on-demand delivery format. "Apple Color has developed into a top color grading application among colorists. With limited in-depth, high-quality Color training available, we wanted to create something unique – a powerful, yet simple approach to Color training. Both Steve and Bob possess a deep technological understanding of Apple Color. Their real-world examples help both high-end filmmakers and novice users alike become extremely comfortable with the workflow,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand. “With six of the leading media technology visionaries involved in its development, we foresee this training as the go-to-guide for learning Apple Color and subsequently applying these newfound techniques in real-world post-production situations. We would like to thank Microfilmmaker for recognizing these exciting new training courses.”

Microfilmmaker reviews are scored based on the breakdown of four categories: comprehension, depth of information, reusability, and value versus cost. In his review, industry guru A.J. Wedding gave the “Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color” bundle a 9.5/10, prompting the award’s conveyance. Wedding comments: “I've always wondered about Color, and, regrettably, it took me this long to really try to learn about how it works. But some people need a comprehensive training program they can use at their own pace in order to truly make the leap. If that's what you're looking for, this is it.”

To learn more about Microfilmmaker and read Wedding’s review, please visit: http://www.microfilmmaker.com/reviews/Issue55/CODColor1.html.

For more information about “Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color,” and for a list of additional training titles offered by Class on Demand, please contact them directly at (847) 843-9939 or visit http://www.classondemand.com.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com