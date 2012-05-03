Anton/Bauer Helps Keep PACSAT International On the Move with Dependable Batteries and Round-The-Clock Customer Service

HyTRON 140 Batteries Meet the Power Demands of Company’s High Definition Workload

SHELTON, CT, MAY 3, 2012—Anton/Bauer® has been supporting PACSAT International, a full-service video and audio production, post-production and satellite transmissions company for the last 20 years. PACSAT has come to rely on the dependability of batteries from Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, whether shooting breaking news, major sporting events like the Olympics, a Katy Perry special for MTV or videos for corporate clients. Anton/Bauer’s HyTRON® 140 batteries have allowed PACSAT International Director of Photography Ken Cavalli and his production crew to focus on the creative work at hand without worrying about power needs.

“Since we’ve been using the HyTRON 140, I no longer have to think about the longevity of a battery when I go on shoots,” says Cavalli, who typically uses the Sony PDWF800. “When I use a HyTRON 140 battery, I know it’s going to work and it’s going to get me through the job with no issues.”

Anton/Bauer’s HyTRON 140 battery is ideally suited to the power demands of today's high definition equipment and on-camera lighting systems. In lower-power applications, it can provide power for many hours without limits or travel restrictions. The HyTRON 140 also offers an excellent counterbalance to offset the weight of a lens. With the recent transition to HD cameras, the HyTRON 140 typically provides up to four hours of run time with a single battery. A new cell technology has been employed to provide key improvements in battery life, durability and discharge performance in all environments.

PACSAT International also uses Anton/Bauer’s Ultralight® 2 camera-mounted light and the 2700 series PowerChargers, including the four-position Quad 2702 and compact two-position DUAL 2722 chargers. According to Cavalli, the products not only help to provide seamless and reliable power, they also come with Anton/Bauer’s steadfast customer support, which has become a valuable part of his productions. If something goes awry during a crucial moment of a shoot, Cavalli and his crew know they can always turn to Anton/Bauer for help.

“During the last Olympics, I was doing a shoot in a bay, when a wave splashed some of my gear,” explains Cavalli. “While I was able to keep the camera dry, after a while, it started to malfunction. I immediately called up [Global Customer Support Manager] Joe Teodosio, who I knew was on site throughout the entire span of the games. Not only did he provide the replacement gear for the back of my camera directly from the camera manufacturer, he helped me get back out there to shoot within 40 minutes.

“The type of support they provide at major events and from their headquarters throughout the year shows just how much they care about their customers—always thinking ahead and having a full stock of gear saved my shoot. If I need anything, I know they’re out there to help me.”

