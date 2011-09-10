Blackmagic Design Announces New Low Price for SDI to HDMI and HDMI to SDI Mini Converters

IBC 2011, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - September 10, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new lower price on 2 of its popular Mini Converters. From today, Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and the Mini Converter HDMI to SDI models will be reduced to US$345 or €245.

Both Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI models are currently being demonstrated at IBC 2011 on the Blackmagic Design booth located at #7.H20.

Unlike other converters on the market today, Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI include extremely powerful features such as 3 Gb/s SDI technology, redundant SDI inputs, balanced analog and AES/EBU switchable audio on standard 1/4 inch jack audio connections and an international power supply which includes adapter plates for all international power sockets.

Blackmagic Design’s Mini Converters have more features that are easier to use than found in other converters. A good example of these powerful features is the inclusion of audio on standard 1/4 inch jack connectors, and the audio can be switched between balanced analog or AES/EBU audio. Jack connectors makes it easy to use off the shelf cables and a wide range of audio products. This lets the customers choose between audio on the HDMI connection, as well as independent audio as AES/EBU and balanced analog.

For customers who need an alternative battery powered conversion option for field use, then Blackmagic Design’s HyperDeck Shuttle also operates perfectly as an HDMI to SDI and SDI to HDMI converter all in a single machined metal design. Even if customers are not using the SSD uncompressed recording, the HDMI or SDI input can be connected and then video is output as both HDMI and SDI video. This means HyperDeck Shuttle can be used as two converters in one, all battery operated, with recording of high quality uncompressed video on SSD’s if required! It’s compact size makes it a fantastic alternative for batter powered conversion.

“We designed the Mini Converter SDI to HDMi and HDMI to SDI to be the perfect converter for monitoring and for converting computer video to SDI, or consumer video cameras to SDI. Today we have thousands of customers who use our Mini Converters for the most critical broadcast work,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Now, with this new affordable price, Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI are now available to smaller studios on the tightest budgets. Unlike other low cost solutions, with Mini Converters, you get all the professional features such as redundant inputs, re clocked loop SDI out, HDMI, AES/EBU and analog audio all in a compact affordable design!”

Mini Converter Model Summary

Mini Converter SDI to HDMI converts from SDI to HDMI video with embedded HDMI audio, plus balanced AES/EBU or analog audio. Imagine using big screen televisions and video projectors for broadcast video monitoring! Easily connect HDMI displays to SDI based equipment. Now only US$345 or €245.

Mini Converter HDMI to SDI is ideal for converting from HDMI devices to SDI video with the choice to embed SDI audio from HDMI, AES/EBU or balanced analog audio inputs. Add SDI outputs to cameras with HDMI connections, or add SDI outputs to computers with HDMI compatibility. Now only US$345 or €245.

Availability and Price

Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI are available now for US$345 or €245 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.