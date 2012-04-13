The Tiffen Company Engineers Optical Excellence; Unveils New Line of MPTV Filter Products at NAB 2012

Filter development leader combines the innovative IRND and Ultra Pol filter technology; Rolls out 1/16 grade models of its popular Tiffen Pro-Mist, Black Pro-Mist and Glimmerglass filters

Las Vegas, NV – April 13, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is showcasing the new MPTV line of integrated and enhanced Tiffen® professional photography and motion picture optical filters at NAB 2012 at booth C8818. The unprecedented development initiative delivers two distinct filter offerings. The first combines the innovative Tiffen IRND technology with the premium Tiffen Ultra Pol, giving shooters a single-filter solution providing maximum light control and unparalleled IR protection in challenging environments. The second new filter launch features the incredibly popular TIffen Pro-Mist®, Black Pro-Mist®, and Glimmerglass® filters in a 1/16 grade size, expanding the artistic support to 4K camera resolutions.

“Tiffen is known for its outstanding filter design and manufacturing. To maintain this leadership, Tiffen continually invests in research and development,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Nearly five years ago Tiffen responded to the demand of IR pollution control filters – and we continue to lead the industry in this technology with innovative releases such as the IRND/Ultra Pol combination. On the same note, with the advent of 4K digital camera technology, cinematographers and DP’s are looking for creative solutions to work with larger sensors and the hyper-realism resolution associated with these new cameras. We work closely with camera companies and ImageMAKERS like Steven Poster to ensure Tiffen filters such as the Pro-Mist, Black Pro-Mist and Glimmerglass lines are ready to support and enhance the workflows of the next-generation camera technology and visionaries, enabling them to artistically take advantage of the higher-quality image resolution that result from the quantum leaps in technology.”

“With the level of sharpness and information we get with these new cameras and lenses, we are working in hyper-reality. As a DP, the super flatness of the filters we use is very important in relation to both the camera and new production paradigm. The Tiffen process for qualifying and manufacturing flatness is more than sufficient for supporting the new high-end cameras and ground-breaking 4K workflows,” says Steven Poster, Director of Photography and President of the Local 600. “Equally as important is the fact that the new hyper-reality image quality changes our workflow in the sense that we can use Tiffen filters to augment the image as opposed to just diffuse it. The quality and versatility of Tiffen allows us to artistically express the emotion of the production that was never before available. As we move forward with new camera technology, Tiffen filters become more diverse and valuable than ever.”

About the new TIffen MPTV IRND/Ultra Pol Filters

Tiffen has combined its innovative IRND technology with a premium filter – the Tiffen Ultra Pol. Feature highlights of the new combination filter include the following:

• Essentially three filters in one

• For digital cameras with CMOS and CCD sensors with heightened response to the Red channel

• Absorbs pollution of the Far Red (visible) and Near Infrared wavelengths

• IR absorbing component is proportionate to the ND value

• No color vignetting on wide angle lenses

• Available in ND’s up to 1.2, plus the added 2-stop value of the Ultra Pol

• Extracts the maximum of unwanted glare from the scene

• Renders white clouds against a dramatically dark blue sky

• Reflections from water and windows become invisible

• Ensures richer, truer colors, from glare’s whitewash effects

• Made from Water white glass

About the new Tiffen Pro-Mist 1/16, Black Pro-Mist 1/16 and Glimmerglass 1/16 Filters

Tiffen has developed a new 1/16 grade level for its highly popular Pro-Mist, Black Pro-Mist and Glimmerglass filters. Feature highlights of the new grade line include:

Pro-Mist

• Exceptional for creating a mood

• Excellent for toning down excessive sharpness

• Reduces contrast by moderately lightening shadow areas without detracting from overall image

• Yield moderate pearlescent highlight flare that stays close to light source

• Often used to mute colors and create exquisite pastel tones

Black Pro-Mist

• Offers all the benefits of the Pro-Mist but in a more subtle form

• Creates a definely visible, light “pasteling” effect that is delicate with less lightening of the shadows and moderate reduction of contrast

Glimmerglass

• Softens fine details in a unique manner, while adding mild glow to highlights

• As the contrast is reduced, the look is one of enhanced beauty

• Glass has a distinct silver “sparkle”

These new grades are available in popular motion picture sizes. Pricing remains the same as other grades. All Tiffen filters are backed by a ten-year warranty and are proudly made in the USA.

About Tiffen Filters

Tiffen filters are manufactured using the Tiffen award-winning ColorCore™ technology, a process that entails permanently laminating the filter material in between two pieces of optical glass that are ground flat to tolerances of a ten-thousandth of an inch, then mounting them in precision metal rings. This process allows Tiffen to control the color and density of Tiffen filters, and the characteristics of special effects filters with much greater accuracy than typical dyed-in-the-mass filters, which usually exhibit color and density variations.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

