Orad’s New TD Control Redefines the Way Broadcasters Create Video Boxes

Breakthrough workflow technology greatly simplifies video box production; orchestrates box layout, graphics, and video sources from one turnkey solution

April 16, 2012 — Today, at the NAB 2012 Exhibition, Orad unveiled TD Control, the company’s new video box production solution (stand SL4524). Designed for news, sports, talk shows, and other fast-turn around productions that leverage video box presentations to connect audiences with remote on air guests and talent, TD Control consolidates the various video streams into a single layout with complete control over video and graphics placement. “It is becoming more and more common to see news, sports, and live talk shows split the screen between two, three, four, and even six remote guests or talent during a broadcast,” says Avi Sharir, Orad president and CEO. “While such broadcasts are becoming ever more popular, generating this type of visual on air presentation is complicated and involves significant switcher resources and coordination between the technical director, the graphics operator, and other production staff. TD Control greatly simplifies this process by consolidating the various elements — box layout, graphics overlay, video source control — into one easy-to-use solution.”

Designed for technical directors/switcher operators, TD Control streamlines video box production workflows by consolidating video sources and graphics, delivering a single composited image to the switcher. The breakthrough TD Control technology provides tremendous flexibility, including the ability to switch, while on air, from six video sources to six completely different video sources with one click of a button. Users have access to an assortment of video box layouts as well as the ability to create their own video box layouts and store them as a preset for fast recall. The simple, but incredibly fast, workflow lets users easily assign relevant video sources to each video box and, in a click of a button, send it to air.

TD Control offers tight integration with industry-standard switchers, including Sony MV 6000 and 8000 and Grass Valley Kayak. Technical directors/switcher operators can keep their existing workflows, punching buttons on the switchers, or alternatively execute the video box presentation from the TD Control touch screen that is placed next to the switcher.

The powerful real-time TD Control capabilities let users apply any type of transition or DVE between layouts, or simply cut from one composition to another.

Leveraging MOS Protocol, TD Control further streamlines the production workflow by integrating with industry-standard newsroom computer systems (NRCS). News directors, producers, journalists, and editors can access the TD Control video box templates from within the NRCS; select layout and video source, add graphics detail, and submit for playout. Once submitted, the video box template is automatically transferred to the TD Control rundown and ready for immediate broadcast.

TD Control is based on the Orad HDVG 4 video graphics render platform, which offers unparalleled live video insertion capabilities and stunning, real-time 3D graphics and video clip playback. TD Control is ideal for all types of productions and integrates seamlessly with Orad sports, elections, and news solutions.

