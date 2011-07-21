Cobalt Digital Introduces Card-Based Solution For Distribution of MADI Signals

>

Urbana, IL– Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear, has announced the launch of its 9257 1x9 MADI audio distribution amplifier. The new card-based solution provides a quick and easy way to transport audio between vehicles without the need for fiber. Up to 20 input channels of the scalable DA, developed for the openGear® open-architecture platform, can be installed in one frame, making it ideal for the limited space available in mobile production trucks.

“The 9257 is another example of Cobalt’s quick response to customer’s requests,” said Chris Shaw, senior vp of sales and marketing. “Our customers wanted more versatility, specifically the ability to receive MADI signals from another truck without fiber and without degradation. This card allows multiple signal copies to be reclocked, thereby preserving signal integrity and enabling a longer cable run.”

The 9257 supports sampling frequencies up to 96 kHz, with a 64-channel payload supported at the industry standard 48 kHz sampling rate (all other sampling rates specified as valid per AES10-2003 are accommodated at various payload capacities). The card features easy-to-use card-edge monitor/control and remote control locally or across a standard Ethernet network via the DashBoard™ application for openGear. The 9257 also offers DashBoard™ display and alarm for input signal status and LOS alarms, and can reliably equalize up to 250m of 1694A coax cable. The card is available with several rear I/O module choices that offer BNC, DIN1.0/2.3, or HD-BNC connectors.

# # #

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com