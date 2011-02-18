CHRISTIE SHOWCASES AWARD-WINNING SIGNAGE SOLUTIONS AT DSE 2011

Christie®, a global visual technology company, continues its rapid expansion into the signage marketplace, presenting a wide array of innovative and award-winning digital signage solutions, along with its behind-the scenes monitoring and control services, at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas, February 22 - 25. Garnering global praise for signage systems such as its Christie�� MicroTiles™, which won “The Most InAVative Digital Signage Product” at Amsterdam’s prestigious ISE 2011 show, Christie continues to break new ground with an unmatched menu of speciality displays and managed services, as well as innovative and cost-effective a la carte solutions.

What’s on the Menu?

Among the latest, cutting-edge signage solutions offered by Christie at DSE is a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) digital menu concept. It features four LCD monitors controlled by the acclaimed Christie Spyder X20, the most powerful, flexible and creative video processor and matrix switcher available. The display provides retailers with exceptional, real-time control of content and images. Users can draw from a wide variety of digital and analog sources; open multiple windows on the fly, resize images, add Picture-in-Picture (PiP) – all with remarkable ease, consistency, and reliability.

Buzz-worthy BuzzWall

A highlight of Christie’s display at DSE booth #1629 is the groundbreaking BuzzWall™ – an all-in-one interactive multimedia content solution from Arsenal Media that combines compelling digital content with state-of-the-art technology. Featuring Christie MicroTiles, this solution boasts an innovative mix of stunning visuals, sounds, shapes, gesture-based interactivity, social media and mobile phone interactivity. Already a major hit at high-traffic spaces such as the Miami Dolphin’s Sun Life Stadium, the BuzzWall has garnered Montreal-based Arsenal Media recognition as one of the top five outstanding digital media installations of the past year, as reviewed by OOH-TV, an online digital media publication.

Top Shelf Shopping

Christie will also showcase Arsenal Media’s Virtual Shelf™, a multimedia application that serves as a merchandising tool with both physical shelf space and a consumer interactive inventory display. It combines Christie MicroTiles display technology with interactivity from Float4 Interactive to provide customers with virtual access to a retailer’s entire inventory. With the Virtual Shelf, retailers can design an unlimited display combination of live and virtual products, significantly expanding options for in-store marketing strategies.

Lobbying for Attention

Christie is also demonstrating two of its corporate lobby installations including a Corporate Info Wall, featuring content that has been nominated in four categories for the DSE Apex Award and the DSE Content Awards. A second corporate installation, the Welcome Desk, allows corporations to reinforce their brand identity from the moment guests arrive in corporate lobbies and reception areas.

Christie will also exhibit its powerful Spyder X20 multi-display processor. Designed to provide maximum versatility, the Spyder X20 lets creative producers blend, window, mix and scale any content format for the most impactful multi-window presentations. Technical users also appreciate the Spyder’s 20 million-pixel display capacity from a single frame, the 12-bit scaling for the highest image quality, and the ability to allow for multiple outputs from the same box.

Keep Your Display Systems Running

Christie Managed Services offers essential post-installation remote management, monitoring and control of all digital displays, to ensure that systems continue to perform 365 days a year. Customers such as Rave Motion Pictures use Christie Managed Services for its digital display solutions. According to Brad Wardlow, vice president, Rave Motion Pictures, “Christie Managed Services has provided us with faster service and more preventative/proactive management of our signage program at a lower cost. Since executing the solution, we have addressed all of the needs that caused us to move down that path in the first place. This solution makes total sense for us operationally, financially, and aesthetically. The only question we have been asking ourselves is why did we take so long to make the decision?”

Partners Complete the Solution

“In the complex signage world, a complete solution is comprised of a number of critical elements—displays, software, content, and management and control so that displays remain running at all times,” noted Kathryn Cress, vice president, global & corporate marketing, Christie. “Our approach is to provide the most compelling displays and essential managed services, while working with a network of partners who have expertise in content strategy and development, as well as software and playback solutions.

“Working in collaboration with our partners, Christie has delivered signage solutions in flagship retail environments, stadiums, corporate facilities, educational institutions, fashion runways, and major financial institutions around the world. Located in high traffic areas, these installations deliver high impact to meet the challenge of engaging today’s audiences.”

Christie signage solutions work seamlessly with all major signage vendors, and can also be seen at DSE at Scala booth #500 and Harris booth #1600 and Almo Professional A/V booth #1618, all of which are displaying Christie MicroTiles technology.