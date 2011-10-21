TC Electronic Announces LM6 Radar Loudness Meter as a Crossplatform Plug-In at AES 2011

TC’s Compelling Radar Loudness Meter Now Available as a Native Plug-in

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 21, 2011—TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing, loudness metering and control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to announce its new LM6 Radar Loudness Meter plug-in meter at AES 2011 (Booth 541).

TC Electronic’s acclaimed radar display has proven an efficient solution when upgrading audio production for broadcast, film and music from unsatisfactory peak level indicators to loudness-based metering. With the introduction of the new LM6 Radar Loudness Meter plug-in, audio professionals using programs such as Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, Pro Tools®, Logic Pro, Nuendo, Wavelab, Cubase and Sequoia, on a Mac or PC, can now benefit from having direct access to this revolutionary meter, which covers all mono, stereo and 5.1 productions. Quite simply, virtually all audio professionals now have access to the ultimate Loudness Meter, allowing them to deliver loudness-correct content and getting it right from the start.

The user interface of the LM6 plug-in is similar to TC radar meters for other platforms, like the LM5D for Pro Tools HD. Users familiar with the radar will therefore be able to move seamlessly between platforms.

LM6 shows loudness history in a single, easy-to-read, radar-like view. Each radar revolution can span from one minute to 24 hours. Two readings may be selected for display below the radar, for instance Loudness Range and Program Loudness, while all measurements are retained on the Stats page. Loudness history and other key information can be logged as a standard formatted text file that may accompany a program for proof of delivery spec compliance.

LM6 employs a fully synchronous, high-headroom design in order to also display true-peak warnings and true-peak bar graphs correctly, and it conforms with all of the major broadcast standards based on Leq(K) – e.g. ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128 (August 2011 update).

The LM6 Radar Loudness Meter plug-in is available for DAW platforms supporting Audio Units, RTAS or VST plug-in formats. No additional hardware such as Pro Tools TDM or PowerCore is required – the only piece of hardware needed is an iLok 2 USB Key for holding the plug-in license.

Available: December 2011

Requirements: iLok 2 USB-key (iLok 1 is not supported).

Price: USD 599 / EUR 449

Crossgrade Price*: USD 399 / EUR 299

Quantum Packs Available

*Three groups qualify for the crossgrade price:

- Owners of LM5D for Pro Tools HD

- Owners of TC’s PowerCore platform

- New owners of LM2, TM7, TM9, System 6000 MKII, DB2, DB4 MKII, DB8 MKII or P2

For more information about LM6 Radar Loudness Meter, visit:

www.tcelectronic.com/lm6

About TC Electronic

TC Electronic was founded in 1976 with the objective of developing, manufacturing and marketing first-class audio products that provide lasting user value for audio professionals. TC Electronic continues to be very focused on new technologies and products with approximately 40 R&D staff. Today, the company is not only a leader in digital signal processing, but also a major player in other aspects of the digital audio technology world, such as loudness control/monitoring, digital amplification and networking. Our users include some of the most demanding customers in pro audio, recording studios, TV and radio stations, the prominent theatres, operas and other installations and public address companies.