The Summer's Hottest Editing Extravaganza Returns: EditFest NY 2011

New York, New York – April 28, 2011 – The American Cinema Editor’s (ACE) EditFest NY, the east coast version of ACE’s popular EditFest series originally launched in 2008 as ACE EditFest LA, is gearing up for its return to New York City as the blockbuster editing event of the summer ( http://bit.ly/hzOD7i). Set to kick off on Friday, June 10 at the Director’s Guild of America Theater in New York City, ACE EditFest NY, co-produced by Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), presents the editing and filmmaking community with two action-packed days of discussion, discovery and behind-the-scenes excitement, straight from the cutting room floor, with the industry’s most talented and well-respected editors of both feature films and television. From sharply planned, targeted panels like Editing Animation: Pixar, with Toy Story 3 editor Ken Schretzmann, and The Lean Forward Moment, moderated by Norman Hollyn, to interactive, face-to-face, dialog Q&A sessions with top editors, ACE EditFest NY is the summer’s must-attend event for everyone from professional editors, to production executives, network and studio staff, fledgling assistants, content creators, filmmaking enthusiasts, movie buffs, and more. Watch the ACE EditFest NY promo video here: http://vimeo.com/17345630?ab.

“It is our goal to present the creative, east coast filmmaking community with a once in a lifetime opportunity to mingle with and learn from the best and the brightest in the industry,” says ACE President Randy Roberts. “We are thrilled to be able to team up with Manhattan Edit Workshop to bring our successful EditFest series to New York once again, and are looking forward to an excellent turn out.”

“The response to last year’s EditFest NY was overwhelming – we doubled attendance and hope to do the same again this year,” says Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “EditFest NY offers something for everyone – from students and fledgling editors looking to gain industry insight, to experienced professionals interested in keeping their creative spark alive. I encourage anyone who loves movies, cuts movies or just appreciates a good film to come and check it out – you are sure to walk away with a newfound knowledge and appreciation for the craft.”

Over the course of two action-packed days, ACE and Mewshop present attendees with the opportunity to mingle with, learn from, and listen to award-winning editors, among the likes of Craig McKay (The Conspirator, Philadelphia, Silence of the Lambs), Ken Schretzmann (Toy Story 3, Cars), and Chad Beck (Inside Job, The Recruiter). “EditFest NY offers newbies and pros alike an insightful look into the invisible art of film editing,” comments Craig McKay, A.C.E. “I look forward to attending and being a part of such an extraordinary event for the editing and filmmaking community.”

ACE EditFest NY kicks off on Friday, June 10th with an initial meet and greet, during which attendees have the opportunity to network with panelists and their peers. During the meet and greet attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a copy of Avid® Media Composer®, Editing DVD’s from ACE, an assortment of popular software plug-ins, and many other prizes. The weekend festivities commence with a panel called The Lean Forward Moment, moderated by Norman Hollyn (Editor, Author and Head of USC Editing Track), during which feature film editors like Larry Silk (Wild Man Blues, Pumping Iron) and Sabine Hoffman (Sex and the City 1 & 2) will discuss influential scenes from their favorite films. Immediately following is the Opening Night Cocktail Party, held at the Le Parker Meridien Hotel on 119 West 56th Street. Saturday, June 11 presents attendees with a jam-packed day of panels, discussions and Q&A’s including:

• The Documentary Edit: Finding the Moment

• Editing Animation: Pixar

• Greatest Movies You Never Saw

• Feature Editor Panel

Confirmed panelists* and participants include: Steve Audette (Bush’s War, Nico’s Challenge), Chad Beck (Inside Job, The Recruiter), Adam Bolt (Inside Job, Page One: A Year Inside the New York Times), Josh Diamond (MBS Prods., I Think Bad Thoughts, Full of Regret), Sabine Hoffman (Sex and the City 1 & 2), Malcolm Jamieson (Down to the Bone, Mad Men), Harry Keramidas (The Final Season, Back to the Future, 1, 2 & 3), Craig McKay (The Conspirator, Philadelphia, Silence of the Lambs), Keith Reamer (Amreeka, I Shot Andy Warhol), Ken Schretzmann (Toy Story 3, Cars), Larry Silk (Wild Man Blues, Pumping Iron), Barbara Tullver (Dream House, Lady in the Water, Signs), Aaron Yanes (Tyson, 30 for 30, PollyWood), David Zieff (Metallica – Some kind of Monster, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who).

*Panelists are subject to availability and may change at anytime.

Pricing and Registration Details

ACE EditFest NY 2011 will take place from Friday, June 10th – Saturday, June 11th at the Director’s Guild of America Theater on West 57th Street in New York City. Tickets are available now for just US $249 via the American Cinema Editor’s website (http://bit.ly/ejdLm9). Students, members of partner organizations, Mewshop Six Week Alumni, and previous EditFest attendees can purchase tickets at a discount price of US $149. For more information on EditFest NY 2011 please visit: http://bit.ly/hzOD7i.

About ACE

ACE, the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS, is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

