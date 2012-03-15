Bright Technologies To Unleash BrightClip At NAB 2012

BRIGHTCLIP SA ENSURES LONG-TERM HIGH-PERFORMANCE FOR ALL STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURES

Reno, USA-- Bright Technologies, Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, has announced the availability of BrightClip® - their core technology – as a standalone solution. BrightClip SA (Stand Alone) will be launched officially at NAB 2012 in Bright’s Booth SL 8410.

BrightClip®

The breakthrough development presents the media & entertainment industry, including the post-production community, video integrators, solution providers, and storage vendors/manufacturers, with the opportunity to incorporate Bright’s astonishing patent-pending advanced recording technology into every Meta Data Controller (MDC) ensuring that the underlying storage subsystem doesn’t lose performance due to scattered file layout!

Field-proven BrightClip is engineered specifically to eliminate the most disruptive and productivity-damaging factors for a studio workflow process, including high latencies, dropped frames, and stuttering video. The technology maximizes data storage performance and reliability, stability, and predictability in every SAN environment allowing the facility to focus on their creative processes, reducing downtime and maintenance, and increasing profitability.

BrightClip handles large streaming file formats and file-based clip sequences – without fragmentation, sequence randomization, or interleaving by eliminating all root causes. It proactively creates and maintains optimal file layout on the storage at all times – and in real-time.

“BrightClip is the key component that makes our BrightDrive SAN Servers for Media the most reliable high-performance MDC in the field, with the highest level of operational stability and predictable performance,” stated Shawn Clark, Bright’s director of sales. “Releasing BrightClip as an independent technology is a big step for Bright Technologies as now every MDC can leverage the outstanding functionality of BrightClip. The impressive ROI of BrightClip shows that with a rather small investment customers can gain tremendous benefits – both in terms of workflow enhancement and even financially.”

Added Roger Beck, chief technology officer, “From the technical perspective, BrightClip stands unique as no other vendor in the field has accomplished anything similar. BrightClip is an outstanding technology and the only proactive solution to create and maintain proper file recording for high-performance shared disk SANs in real-time and in the long term. With minimal technical requirements to hardware, BrightClip ensures sequential file allocation without the need to worry about fragmentation, randomization, or inter-leaved files. It’s truly revolutionary!”

BrightClip will still be included as standard with BrightDrive SAN Servers for Media.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s, Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999, Bright was the first company to address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years, Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced media file servers in the industry, featuring low-latency, high performance, and best possible predictability and reliability, specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows. Bright Technologies, Inc., head office: 10405 Double R Blvd, Reno, Nevada, USA. t: +1 775 823 9002 www.4bright.com

