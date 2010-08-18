Cobalt Digital's Fusion3G For OpenGear To Include Series of Embedders/De-Embedders & Frame Syncs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

COBALT DIGITAL’S FUSION3G FOR OPENGEAR TO INCLUDE SERIES OF EMBEDDERS/DE-EMBEDDERS AND FRAME SYNCS

NEW RANGE TO BE SHOWN FOR FIRST TIME IN EUROPE AT IBC 2010

(Urbana, IL, August 2, 2010) – Cobalt Digital’s (www.CobaltDigital.com) new range of 3 Gigabit-capable Fusion3G™ cards for openGear™ will be shown for the first time in Europe at IBC 2010 and will include a series of Embedders / De-Embedders and Frame Syncs. The openGear format handles cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame. Cobalt’s Embedders / De-Embedders and Frame Syncs will be demonstrated on Stand 8.A94 alongside other new products from the manufacturer’s Fusion3G range.

The Fusion3G series may be controlled and monitored using the ‘free of charge’ Dashboard™ software, as well as by Cobalt Digital's award winning OGCP-9000 Remote Control Panels (SNMP monitoring is also supported). HD/SD-SDI versions of the Fusion range are also available.

The multi-functional, multi-featured cards offer solutions to all of today’s signal processing challenges, including Loudness Processing, Audio Loudness Metering, Dolby® Encode and Decode, Colour Correction, Fibre Transmit and Receive, and Up/Down/Cross Conversion with all the features of Cobalt's popular 9000 Compass series, plus much more. Inputs and outputs include analogue video and audio, HD/SD-SDI video & audio, and Fibre.

EMBEDDERS / DE-EMBEDDERS

9931-EMDE

The Fusion3G 9931-EMDE base model is a 3G/HD/SD-SDI Embedder / De-Embedder with full embedded audio and ancillary data support. Users may choose among options to add Fibre I/O, analog video I/O, AES and analog I/O embed/de-embed – all on the same module.

Alternate base model options include the 9931-EM 3G/HD/SD-SDI Embedder and the 9931-DE 3G/HD/SD-SDI De-Embedder.

FRAME SYNCS

9921-FS Frame Sync and 9922-DFS Dual Frame Sync

The Fusion3G 9921-FS Frame Sync and 9922-DFS Dual Frame Sync are 3G/HD/SD-SDI capable with full embedded audio and ancillary data support. These robust devices offer unsurpassed accuracy in audio-video delay (lip sync) management, glitch-free per-channel audio delay adjustment, and redundant reference inputs with failover to alternate selected sources.

Flexible remote control choices include Cobalt's OGCP-9000 remote control panels, optional SNMP agent software for openGear™ frames, and the cost-free Dashboard™ GUI software.

IMAGE

openGear™ Chassis

Please visit Cobalt Digital at IBC 2010, Stand 8.A94.

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

