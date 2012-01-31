SOLID STATE LOGIC APPOINTS BELLA MCAVOY AS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

SSL creates new senior marketing role

OXFORD, UK – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce that Bella McAvoy has joined the company as Marketing Communications Manager. McAvoy brings a multitude of experience to the table from her varied work in communications, as a broadcast journalist and as composer and songwriter.

“We are delighted to welcome Bella to the SSL team,” says Dan Duffell, marketing director for SSL. “She will be working closely with me to further our traditional and digital media relations, develop our marketing programme and boost our social media presence. Bella is an accomplished composer with a strong track record in music production. She also brings a wealth of strategic communications experience with her, which will help us drive forward our vision for SSL. The creation of this new senior role within our marketing team is a sign of the company’s continued expansion and is driven by the success the company is enjoying worldwide.”

Prior to joining SSL, McAvoy worked for a number of global PR consultancies including Weber Shandwick, Text 100, MSL, Hotwire and Lewis, and most recently for British campaigning company Seven Hills. She has also consulted directly for a number of technology, music and financial services companies. Before turning to communications, Bella was a broadcast journalist, working as a presenter, reporter and producer for the BBC and ITN in London. Her early career was as an analyst at the Bank of England.

For the last six years McAvoy has combined her communications career with music, having written extensively for television series’ and films, commercials and production music libraries, under a different name.

McAvoy was a choral scholar at Cambridge University where she recorded and toured with Trinity College Choir. She also studied music at Loyola in New Orleans, Lousiana in the U.S. and economics as a postgraduate at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

“For anyone involved with the music business, SSL products are considered the best in the industry, so this position is very exciting for me,” says McAvoy. “I see it as a neat culmination of my experience to date – in my parallel careers as a communications professional and music writer and producer. Time spent in studios like AIR, Strongroom and Angel, and in my own project studio, gives me a good vantage point from which to understand the needs of SSL customers. Having also worked in news, I understand the pressures of live news production, so it’s very interesting to see how SSL’s broadcast consoles have been designed and I can see why they have such a strong appeal. I’m looking forward to working with Dan and the team, and to making my contribution to SSL’s PR, marketing and video production programmes.”

