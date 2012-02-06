Bridge Technologies 2012 NAB Show Preview

2012 NAB Show

Company Overview

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, Analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

New Products for the 2012 NAB Show

Bridge Technologies launches major advances in OTT service analysis, and the world's first complete DVB-T2 monitoring and analysis solution -- increasing the company's industry lead in truly comprehensive monitoring systems for the world of digital media.

The 2012 NAB Show marks the U.S. debut of the world's first complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2. DVB-T2 is the system used in 70 percent of the contribution infrastructure currently under construction, and is replacing DVB-T in many recent deployments in EMEA, Asia, and South America. DVB-T2 is already in use by operators in Europe, chosen for its outstanding characteristics in single frequency networks, and for the 30 percent bandwidth efficiency gain of DVB-T2 over DVB-T. Bridge Technologies has solved the complex monitoring challenge posed by the DVB-T2-MI format, and T2-MI monitoring is now available as an option across the range of VideoBRIDGE probes.

VB330 -- Industry's Most Powerful Media Monitoring Probe

Bridge Technologies will display the VideoBRIDGE VB330, the industry's most powerful monitoring and analysis probe to date. The VB330 is the first product to be based on Bridge Technologies' entirely new 10GB architecture, and it offers the highest performance-to-form-factor ratio available in the monitoring and analysis sector. With three blades fitting in a single 1-RU chassis and each VB330 probe having two 10GB interfaces, the system can deliver a massive 60GB monitoring capability. Designed for extremely high-density applications at points of maximum data throughput in today's 10GB core networks, the VB330's enormous capacity offers telcos, network operators, and digital media organizations a monitoring solution with the potential for scaling to match almost any level of throughput.

VB12-RF --Ruggedized, Portable Broadcast-IP Probe for Cable and Terrestrial Diagnostics

The new VB12-RF is the most portable comprehensive monitoring/measurement appliance available. Designed for real-world use by engineers on the road, the VB12-RF packs every required broadcast and IP interface into a ruggedized chassis with a form factor smaller than a laptop computer. It is smaller, lighter, and tougher than any alternative, with the widest range of built-in interfaces for RF, ASI, and IP, full TR 101 290 alarming and analysis, and support for all media transportation codecs. The VB12-RF is far more practical, complete, and robust than traditional larger, heavier, and fragile PC-based alternatives.

VB252

The new VB252 is the monitoring probe for DVB-T2 networks, and part of the industry's first complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2, including the T2-MI protocol. The dual-input VB252 provides external GPS lock for accurate drift monitoring for SFN networks, high-quality MER measurement, and level readings. For monitoring at transmitter sites and field locations for quality validation, the VB252 is available from Q4 2011.

VideoBRIDGE 4.9 Software

The new VideoBRIDGE 4.9 software release adds new and exciting enhancements and upgrades for the complete VideoBRIDGE range of products. At the show, highlights and previews of upcoming versions of the system will be demonstrated including powerful SQL database features, advanced graphic displays, probe auto-discovery, enhanced device control and more.

microVB(TM) Advanced Data Gathering

The breakthrough VideoBRIDGE microVB(TM) -- the first viable solution for deep packet remote analysis at the set-top box -- now has complete data-gathering capabilities, allowing operators to capture any packet that passes through the unit and to forward those packets filtered into third-party protocol analysis software. The microVB's new advanced data-gathering function gives media service providers and telcos unique 24/7 real-time analysis and low-level analytics capability, allowing unprecedented accuracy in fault resolution of any condition at the subscriber premises, and previously unavailable insight into how factors such as packet loss levels affect real-world service quality.

Other Products on Display at the 2012 NAB Show

EC Enhanced Chassis -- Increased Resilience for VideoBRIDGE Probes

Bridge Technologies introduces a new EC (Enhanced Chassis) for VideoBRIDGE probes, further increasing ruggedness and resilience for remote operation in extreme conditions. The new chassis features redundant power supplies, front-to-back airflow, six CPU-controlled high-speed fans, and high-grade cast alloy metalwork. The new chassis has been designed for NEBS-compliance, and has also been engineered to accept future generations of high-power cards.

Quote: "The 2012 NAB Show is the first U.S. showing of a whole range of important innovations from Bridge Technologies, and some great industry firsts too. Integrated deep OTT monitoring and analysis capabilities, and the world's first complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2 with T2-MI support are just two of these industry-leading developments. There are comprehensive solutions for every digital media application, with the most complete and effective monitoring environment available today." -- Simen K. Frostad, Chairman, Bridge Technologies