Christie Digital Signage Solutions Augment Retail Sales and Deliver Corporate Brand Messages

Christie®, a global visual technology company, will showcase its broad range of industry-leading digital signage solutions, which include designing, building, deploying and on-going monitoring services for the retail market, January 16 –17, at the National Retail Federation’s BIG show.

On Display at NRF, Christie Booth #667:

The Christie displays at NRF include a 2 wide by 6 tall (32 inches wide by 72 inches tall) Christie® MicroTiles® shopping station with touch interactivity, 11 additional Christie MicroTiles in a unique and engaging configuration, and two stacked 55-inch high-definition Christie FHD551-X HD LCD flat panels.

Interactive Virtual Shelf™ Displayed on Brilliant Christie MicroTiles:

Last year, NRF 2011 attendees previewed an exclusive sneak preview of the Virtual Shelf™ interactive concept display with mobile applications, designed by Arsenal Media, in collaboration with Christie. In 2012, the concept truly comes to life.

This stylish digital destination combines the award-winning Christie MicroTiles with a gesture-interactive shopping platform, mobile features, QR code promotions, lounge soundtrack, and ambient print design. Attendees will instantly see the benefits of this client-focused application that not only showcases up-sell and cross-sell opportunities based on fashion style or client persona, but gives consumers full control over their shopping experience by providing product category, model and color choices. The Virtual Shelf is unique in that its features are adaptable to each retailer’s brand, merchandising strategy and décor.

“The Virtual Shelf is a smart and stylish new breed of interactive shopping destinations. I believe it answers today’s consumer expectations regarding their in-store experiences while providing innovative merchandising opportunities for retailers. It utilizes a minimal amount of space without diminishing the impact of the sales experience and access to full inventory,” said Denys Lavigne, president of Arsenal Media.

Engage Clients from the Get-go With Corporate Lobby Digital Displays:

A Christie MicroTiles display demonstrates how Christie’s corporate lobby was renovated using this technology and booth visitors can inquire about how The Nielsen Company and others trust Christie to design, build, deploy and monitor corporate lobbies. Christie MicroTiles are modular, digital display tiles that interlock with one another like building blocks, creating a near-seamless display.

Christie as Guardian of Your Digital Networks:

Attendees learn how Christie teams with dealer networks to offer custom display solutions and support – including designing, building, deploying and monitoring displays through Christie’s state-of-the-art North American Network Operations Center where experienced technicians monitor and protect customers’ digital investments 24/7/365.

Via video clips and images displayed on two stacked 55-inch Christie FHD551-X HD LCD flat panels, attendees will also discover how Sun Life Financial (sponsor of IRIS by Cirque du Soleil® at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood), Fresh® (a Louis Vuitton subsidiary) and Rave Motion Pictures use Christie’s digital signage solutions and services.

“Christie has been in the visual technology business for more than 80 years, so we understand what retailers, architects and brand managers need to compete,” said Sean James, Christie’s vice president of managed services. “As guardian of digital signage networks, we offer specialty installations from design through deployment and into post-deployment monitoring and maintenance. We provide retailers the end-to-end solutions they need to increase their level of interactivity with customers, and to help them stand apart in a competitive world.”

Christie offers fully customizable, one-stop shopping from digital signage and services to additional products and accessories such as mounting brackets, frame and pedestal structural supports, Christie Vista Spyder and Christie Spyder X20 multi-image video processors, plus, a complete range of TVC controllers and media servers.