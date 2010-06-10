Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Editing Systems Now Shipping – A New Choice for HD Monitoring at $449

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that Matrox MXO2 Mini is now available for the newly launched Avid Media Composer V5 and NewsCutter V9 editing systems. Matrox MXO2 Mini turns a user’s HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with color calibration tools including blue-only. The small, lightweight, external box is ideal for file-based workflows in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans. It provides HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output with cross-platform support for Macs and PCs, laptops and workstations.

Key features of Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer

• Turns an HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with color calibration tools including blue-only

• Small, lightweight, external box for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Cross-platform support – Mac and PC; laptops, desktops, and workstations

• HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output

• Stereo RCA and up to 8 channels of HDMI audio output

• 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring on the HDMI output

• Compatible with Avid Media Composer V5 and Avid NewsCutter V9

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Price and availability

Matrox version 1.9.2 software for Mac OS and Matrox Mtx.utils version 2.2 for Windows provide support for Avid Media Composer V5 and Avid NewsCutter V9. The Matrox software is available as a free download from the Matrox website for registered owners of Matrox MXO2 Mini and Matrox MXO2 Mini with the MAX H.264 encoding accelerator option.

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Matrox MXO2 Mini is priced at $449 US (£338, €382) and Matrox MXO2 Mini with the MAX option is priced at $849 US (£644, €758) not including local taxes. Each MXO2 Mini comes with the customer's choice of either an ExpressCard/34 laptop adapter or a PCIe desktop adapter. Additional adapters may be purchased separately for $99 US (£69, €83) each.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.