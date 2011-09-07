Manhattan Edit Workshop Gives Filmmakers, Editors and Cinematographers Concepts for Creation

NYC’s premier digital training destination takes its repertoire to new heights; now offering students courses in all aspects of content creation from start to finish

New York, New York – September 7, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, is pleased to announce its expanded and heightened training curriculum, taking content creation from start to finish, just in time for fall 2011. Recently named one of New York’s only Autodesk® Authorized Training Centers, Mewshop’s fall line-up includes brand new courses like Autodesk Smoke® classes, a Documentary Filmmaker’s Intensive course, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve demos, and more, to take students from concept to creation. “It’s extremely important for us to be able to offer our students solutions in all aspects of the content creation process… from production, to post, and applying those finishing touches,” comments Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “With an already strong array of post-production courses in our repertoire, we recognized the need to amp up our game in the production and finishing aspects of filmmaking. Adding new production workshops and courses in 3D editorial finishing software like Smoke, takes our students through all levels of content creation, from start to finish. You come in with an idea, we give you all the tools and skills necessary to formulate, develop, edit, and finalize it into a masterpiece.”

Fall 2011 Line-Up: Conceptualize. Edit. Finish.

Mewshop’s expanded course curriculum takes the training facility to a new level of expertise and versatility, making it New York’s only training destination in all areas of filmmaking and editing – from start to finish. Students will learn to develop and capture a concept on film in new production courses like the Documentary Filmmaker’s Intensive, edit and refine that concept in post-production workshops like Advanced Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve, Introduction to 3D in Adobe® After Effects® Demo, or FCP® X: Introduction and Overview, and finally, learn to expertly finish projects in brand new classes in Autodesk Smoke. Here’s a look at upcoming fall 2011 Mewshop classes:

• Smoke on a Mac – Free Demo – Thursday, September 8, 2011

• Autodesk: Smoke 101 – Monday, September 19, 2011

• DSLR Workflow with Premiere Pro CS5 Demo – Tuesday, September 20, 2011

• Adobe Premiere Pro Level I – Monday, September 26 – Wednesday, September 28, 2011

• Adobe Premiere Pro Level II – Thursday, September 29, 2011 – Friday, September 30, 2011

• Introduction to 3D in Adobe After Effects – Demo – Tuesday, September 27, 2011

• FCP X: Introduction and Overview – Demo – Tuesday, September 27, 2011

• Autodesk Smoke 201 – Monday, October 17, 2011 – Wednesday, October 19, 2011

• Adobe Premiere Pro I & II Courses – Monday, October 17, 2011 & Thursday, October 20, 2011

• DSLR/Digital Cinema Intensive – Friday, October 21, 2011

Special Autodesk Promotion: Students who complete the introductory Smoke 101 class will receive a FREE 3 month Smoke license!

For the complete fall 2011 calendar schedule please visit: http://mewshop.com/calendar/2011/9/. To register for courses at Mewshop, please visit: http://mewshop.com/courses/

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 by NYC based filmmaker, Josh Apter, with the goal of providing cutting-edge training and instruction in the art of editing. With expert editing instruction and unique artistic guidance on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms, Mewshop quickly grew into NYC’s top training destination for editors, cinematographers and filmmakers of all types. In 2011, Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 and Autodesk® training to its already impressive curriculum, rounding out its extensive list of offerings to include training in everything from concept to creation. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

