Dalet Speaks a New Language with Nexidia's Dialogue Search

Leading Enterprise Media Asset Management solution leverages dialogue search to find hidden value in large media libraries

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 9, 2011 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a world leader in enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions for broadcasters, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Nexidia, the leading provider of dialogue search and audio analysis technology for the media and entertainment industries. Nexidia’s award-winning dialogue search quickly and accurately finds any word or phrase spoken in recorded media, speeding production, reducing logging and transcription costs, and discovering hidden value in the largest media libraries. Working hand-in-hand with Dalet’s Enterprise Media Asset Management solutions, Nexidia’s dialogue search will allow editors, journalists, producers, archivists, and others to search and retrieve assets that traditional metadata searches would likely miss.

“Integrating Nexidia dialogue search into our ecosystem gives Dalet users innovative new ways to find the content they need amidst massive amounts of audio and video material,” says Raoul Cospen. “Because Nexidia ships as a module, Dalet users will be able to easily add dialogue search to their existing system, expanding traditional search capabilities without disturbing operations, and with virtually no user training.”

Closely integrated with Dalet’s systems, Nexidia’s patented technology:

• Searches hundreds of thousands of hours of media in just seconds

• Finds any word or phrase, including slang, brand and proper names

• Is highly tolerant of spelling errors, individual accents and poor audio quality

• Works in conjunction with standard metadata search

• Supports Multiple languages and dialects, including US, UK and Australian English, European French, European and Latin American Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch and Modern Standard Arabic

“The value of your assets is limited to your ability to quickly and easily find what you need,” adds Drew Lanham, SVP/General Manager of Media for Nexidia. “Case studies have shown that dialogue search returns 10-100 times as many relevant results as standard metadata alone. Since Dalet’s customers manage many of the largest media libraries in the world, dialogue search will clearly help them to get more value from their assets.”

About Dalet Enterprise Media Asset Management Solutions

Dalet Enterprise Edition is a flexible, highly scalable MAM platform that melds different production workflows, multiple formats and diverse systems into a single, unified environment. Enterprise Edition is for integration with a SOA-complaint Web Services API and multiple paths to ensure fluid media and data movement with lifecycle metadata tracking. A powerful workflow engine automates many human and background tasks to streamline production. Dalet Enterprise Edition is the foundation of every Dalet solution. To improve productivity, workflow-specific tools have been packaged into Dalet’s targeted MAM solutions - News Suite, Sports Factory and Media Life.

Dalet News Suite gives journalists intuitive tools for creating compelling multimedia stories and newscasts right on their desktops. Highly flexible, scalable and reliable, Dalet News Suite incorporates the powerful MAM functionalities of Dalet Enterprise Edition and is the system of choice for large-scale news operations.

Dalet Sports Factory, designed for fast-paced, live event and post-game coverage, leverages the powerful MAM capabilities of Dalet Enterprise Edition with purpose-built sports logging, clipping and replay tools. The result is a cohesive, high-speed workflow within a rich metadata framework that streamlines production, repurposing and monetization of content for broadcast and multiplatform distribution.

Dalet Media Life combines the highly customizable MAM platform of Dalet Enterprise Edition with specialized tools to deliver a highly-organized, accessible MAM and business-driven workflow. Tools cover the complete programming chain – from ingest, QC, compliance, content enrichment to playout, archiving and more.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that enable customers to quickly gain new insight, build competitive advantage, and realize the possibilities for monetization in audio and video content from media outlets, contact centers, government intelligence and legal discovery. For more information, please visit http://www.nexidia.com/solutions/rich_media.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines, into a single system, a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to effect significant improvements in efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Nexidia Contact:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

925.968.9495

renee@philosophypr.com