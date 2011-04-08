EditShare Showcases End-to-End, Multi-Camera Workflow Solution at NAB 2011

Company debuts integrated tapeless solution; multi-channel ingest, asset management, shared storage, editing, playout and archiving fully integrated within the EditShare platform

Boston, MA— April 11, 2011—EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is unveiling a new tapeless workflow solution for multi-camera TV productions at NAB 2011 (Booth SL4728). EditShare has seamlessly integrated all its product lines, providing an end-to-end production workflow that is ideal for managing multi-camera productions. Geevs (ingest/playout), Flow (asset management), and Ark (archiving) manage the creation and movement of media across the production workflow with EditShare XStream (shared storage system) at the core managing central storage and content access.

“We are now offering a fully integrated workflow – from ingest to archive – that's specifically tailored for multi-camera productions. Soap operas, sitcoms, talk shows, concerts, events and any other multi-camera production can benefit significantly in terms of productivity, budget and overall quality of the final product,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “We are providing ‘killer app’ features here. For instance, with our Geevs ingest and playout servers, you can record directly to EditShare central storage in just about any NLE format – while simultaneously recording to local storage for redundancy and getting automatic backup to EditShare Ark after each take. Geevs provides an instant replay of all camera angles as soon as the shooting stops making it fast and efficient for directors to review takes in high-resolution. Meanwhile in Flow, other members of the crew can view proxy clips that are made in real time during recording. Geevs can even take in GPI triggers from a video switcher to create NLE sequences based on iso recordings that can be played back in Flow and dragged into Avid or Final Cut Pro... multi-cam edits direct from the studio to the NLE timeline in the time it takes you to drag and drop. There's no VTR, no transcoding or digitizing anywhere in the process. The EditShare solution is just faster, more efficient, and more reliable than anything else on the market.”

Highlights of the End-to-End Workflow

Geevs captures multiple channels of HD video, in any codec—Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD, DVCPro HD, AVC-intra or XDCAM—and records files directly to EditShare’s shared storage systems as well as to local storage for redundancy. Geevs also automatically generates proxy files for quick and easy viewing in Flow over a standard Gigabit network. The lighting director, dialogue coach, legal or continuity person, etc. can view the raw rushes immediately from any standard desktop system connected to the EditShare network—no dubs or transcoding needed. Assistants and editors use Flow to get a jumpstart on production: log media, make rough cuts, and drag the clips directly into any NLE.

Users can also take the GPI output from a video switcher to get a NLE sequence of what they are shooting. The sequence can be viewed in Flow as f it were the video output from the switcher and dragged directly into the NLE. There no need to ever record the switched feed. The EdtiShare XStream shared storage system centralizes all content and manages collaboration among users with unique capabilities such as project sharing. Liebman further comments, “This workflow is already deployed at several sites with tremendous success. Clients are not only saving time on production but they are also reducing hardware costs by eliminating their reliance on expensive components such as VTRs.”

