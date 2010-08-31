Singular Software Pioneers New Path For Packaging and Distributing Presentation Videos

New Singular Software Presto application automates the daunting task of piecing together presenter and slideshow, yielding professional videos that are easy to share

Vancouver, British Columbia – August 31, 2010 –Singular Software™, the award-winning developer of workflow automation applications for digital media markets, is pleased to announce the availability of Singular Software Presto™, a revolutionary new tool for creating presentation videos. Ideal for conference presentations, training sessions, and workshops, Singular Software Presto leverages sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the assembly of presenter footage, slideshow, and audio elements, creating a professional-looking video package in minutes instead of hours.

The Singular Software Presto step-by-step wizard lets users of all skill levels zip through the creative process, with simple output options to publish presentation videos to YouTube®, iPad®, DVD, and more. Users need only record video of the presenter and the projection screen, obtain the original slides, and optionally capture higher quality audio from the presenter’s microphone. In just minutes, Singular Software Presto automatically creates an attention-grabbing presentation that combines sharp and bright original slide images with a closely tracked inset of the presenter for a polished and engaging video.

“There is immense value in preparing and distributing presentation videos, but for most people, the traditional means of doing so poses a significant barrier. It is time consuming, difficult, and often requires a skilled editor,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We wanted to create an easy way to package this valuable information, all the while maintaining high quality. Singular Software Presto brings the presenter and his or her original slides together, quickly creating a captivating video that can be exported to a wide variety of formats, expanding audience reach and leveraging all the effort put into preparing the presentation.”

Singular Software Presto Key Capabilities

• Face-tracking technology keeps the presenter within an inset without requiring laborious manual tracking during the presentation; the camera recording the presenter can often be locked down.

• Slideshow image-matching technology ensures that the slide transitions are timed exactly as they were during the presentation when Singular Software Presto replaces the imported projection screen video footage with high-quality slideshow images.

• Singular Software Presto works with presentations in Microsoft® PowerPoint®, Apple® Keynote®, and other programs.

• A wide range of customizable slide transition effects and layout options are available to spice up the video.

• Users can easily navigate through the finished video using markers that are automatically placed at each slide transition.

• Singular Software Presto integrates with Singular Software PluralEyes™ to automatically synchronize the presenter video, projection screen video, and audio tracks.

• Simple output options make it easy to prepare the video for distribution in all popular formats, including YouTube, iPad, iPod®, and DVD.

For more information about Singular Software Presto, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/presto.html.

Singular Software Presto - Pricing and System Requirements

Singular Software Presto is available to purchase for $249 USD via the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com). An introductory discount of 20% will be applied to the original price ($249 USD) if purchased before September 24, 2010. When purchased together with PluralEyes, the price for both products is $299 USD.

Singular Software Presto requires Windows® XP®, Vista® or Windows 7® and Sony®

Vegas Pro® 9.0 or later (32-bit and 64-bit versions are supported).

A free 30-day trial version of Singular Software Presto is also available for download from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry-leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software, Singular Software Presto, and PluralEyes are trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

