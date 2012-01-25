GUITAR CENTER, THE NATION’S LARGEST INSTRUMENT RETAILER, OPENS NEW SUPERSTORE IN WILMINGTON, DELAWARE

— Company opens its fifth store in 2011 with special savings and events —

On June 16, 2011, Guitar Center opened its latest retail location in Wilmington, Delaware. The store’s opening delivers vast product selection to the region, along with the unparalleled knowledge and experience of its dedicated staff. To celebrate the opening, Guitar Center hosted a Grand Opening Weekend featuring exclusive savings, gear giveaways and free events tailored to local musicians. The opening of the Wilmington, Delaware store marks Guitar Center’s fifth store opening in 2011 and further underscores Guitar Center’s ongoing expansion nationwide.

Located at 5141 Brandywine Parkway, Wilmington, Delaware 19803 (a no sales tax zone), the retailer’s newest location features well-equipped showrooms with the latest products for the musician, from guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and keyboards to live sound, DJ, lighting and recording equipment. In addition to special Grand Opening Weekend programming, early shoppers also enjoyed exclusive savings throughout opening weekend, with deals that included guitar and drum essentials at up to 88% off list price.

The store also features GC Garage, offering on-site guitar repair services. Throughout opening weekend, musicians were able to test drive the Garage for free, with any guitar purchased at Guitar Center Wilmington Grand Opening night getting a free, 22-point personalized set-up.

Building on their ongoing initiatives designed to educate and inspire artists nationwide, Guitar Center in Wilmington offers unique opportunities for musicians to craft their skills, maintain their instruments and experience many aspects of the music industry first-hand. Musicians interested in learning the many facets of home recording were invited to participate in a free workshop with Avid, the makers of popular recording software Pro Tools, on Saturday, June 18, at 1:00 p.m. They were also able to interact with and pick the brain of metal gods Derek Roddy and Marcus Henderson as they shared their experiences and insights during special Guitar Center Sessions events. Opening night also featured a performance from IKE.

In addition to special programs at the store, each year Guitar Center offers nationwide programs designed to spearhead creativity and highlight the nation’s most promising undiscovered talent. Wilmington area residents will now be able to participate in these ongoing national events from their hometown:

• Your Next Record gives artists a chance to record with some of the top recording artists in the country, including legendary guitarist Slash, country superstar Keith Urban, and rock icon Travis Barker.

• Guitar Center On-Stage gives undiscovered bands the opportunity to compete against their peers for a chance to share a stage with their idols. The most recent On-Stage competition features Jane’s Addiction, for more info go to http://gc.guitarcenter.com/onstage/.

• Guitar Center’s Drum-Off and King of the Blues are national competitions that highlight local talent from across the country, giving them widespread exposure and the chance to win incredible prize packages.

Guitar Center Wilmington is open seven days a week. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.