Stereographer Tim Dashwood to Present at ProFusion 2011

Dashwood Cinema Solutions founder Tim Dashwood to lead seminar on the fundamentals of stereoscopic shooting and post-production

Toronto, Canada – Dashwood Cinema Solutions (http://www.dashwood3d.com) founder, stereographer and stereoscopic 3D software developer Tim Dashwood, will be leading a seminar titled “Stereoscopic Shooting & Post: a 3-D Primer” at the upcoming ProFusion Pro Imaging Expo; held at the Toronto Congress Centre June 17-18, 2011. ProFusion is host to one of Canada’s most dynamic, technologically advanced events in video production.

During his Friday afternoon session, Tim will introduce the basic principles, rules and terminology of stereoscopic 3D, primary workflows for offline and online editing, as well as provide hands-on time with his award-winning Stereo3D CAT™ system for on-location calibration and analysis. The seminar is open to videographers, cinematographers and anyone else interested in transitioning to stereoscopic 3D or learning its concepts. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit

http://www.profusionvideoexpo.com/Seminars/seminars_3DPanel.aspx.

In addition to “Stereoscopic Shooting & Post: a 3-D Primer,” Tim will participate in ProFusion’s FREE 3D Panel Discussion “The 3rd Dimension is Alive & Well!” For more information about ProFusion, please visit

To set-up a press appointment at ProFusion with Tim, please email Kathleen Langlois at Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com or http://www.noiseindustries.com.

