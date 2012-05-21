Piton Engineering now shipping 2U and 3U Rack Handles

Newport Beach, CA, May 21, 2012 - Piton Engineering is now shipping 2U and 3U versions of it's new Piton Rack Handle. Two years in development, this unique equipment handle provides many benefits to the design engineer and end user. The high quality assembly provides handles and captive fasteners for your rack-mount products.

The Piton Rack Handle has a robust molded design with integrated screws that secure your enclosure to any equipment rack. These handles mount outboard of the front panel space with supplied hardware: no special panel prep is required.

The Piton Rack Handle has clean styling and excellent ergonomics. It is manufactured with high grade materials and is EIA-310, RoHS, and NEBS compliant. It is well-suited for a variety of markets including Datacom, Telecom, Storage, Pro Audio, Broadcast, and Test Equipment.

RACK HANDLE FEATURES:

* High quality rack handle for rack-mount electronic equipment

* High strength ABS/PC polymer

* Captive #10-32 screws have EIA-310 spacing to work with all equipment racks

* Clean, modern styling with generous finger clearance

* NEBS compliant flammability rating and oxygen index

* Mounts on equipment ears, saving valuable front panel space

* No special panel prep, press-fitting or swaging required

* Single part no. kit simplifies documentation, procurement and kitting

* Patent pending

* Designed and manufactured in the USA

BENEFITS:

* The Piton Rack Handle gives your product a rugged, customized look, differentiating it from competitors using cheap off-the-shelf hardware.

* The high-strength, practical design makes for an ergonomic handle capable of moving heavy, awkward equipment through production, shipping and installation.

* This solution gives your customers stainless steel fasteners, captive to your product, simplifying rack mounting. No more lost or mismatched screws.

* Captive fasteners are integral to the handle, eliminating the cost of press-fitting or swaging separate captive fastener assemblies.

* The Piton Rack Handle mounts on the outer edges of the front panel, preserving enclosure volume and front panel space; a key benefit where rack and floor space are at a premium.

* The product is supplied as a kit with 2 handles, 4 captive screws and 4 mounting screws: the single part number kit reduces the cost of documentation, procurement, kitting and assembly.

* Can be used with subracks where no fixed front panel exists.

* Because the handle works with standard EIA-310 front panel mounting slots, it can be added to existing designs and products.

* Custom colors and M5 screws available.

* Easily replaceable, reuseable and recyclable.

* With good design-for-manufacturability, the Piton Rack Handle is available with quantity price breaks at 25, 50, and 100 kits.