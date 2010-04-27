PRO CONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE PARTNERSHIP WITH NUAGEPRODUCTION MONETIZES MOBILE CONTENT

Integrated technologies add interactivity and revenue potential

METZ, FRANCE – April 27, 2010 – ProConsultant Informatique, the forward-thinking developer of business management solutions for broadcasters and content providers, has announced a new technology partnership with NuageProduction, a developer of unique mobile applications for smart phones and other mobile devices. The integration of the NuageProduction technology with LOUISE™, the ProConsultant Informatique flagship business management solution, offers an end-to-end content management and production solution for broadcasters who wish to expand their program offerings to mobile devices. With nearly effortless production, this platform provides an extremely cost effective way for companies to monetize their content on mobile platforms.

NuagePlayer products integrate with LOUISE™ via the MediaBench module, which assists producers who create video clips and thumbnails typically used for promos and for non-linear distribution. The integrated technologies allow producers to add specialized, interactive overlays to the clips, which are then delivered with the content to mobile devices like smart phones, Apple iPhones and iPads. With overlay messages, such as “click to purchase,” promos, billboards and ads, stations can extend their brands and generate new revenues.

“We are always looking for ways to give our customers more value. We created MediaBench and other nonlinear modules to help them with new platform distribution. This latest integration with NuageProduction expands the horizon even more with ways to monetize content in the mobile space,” said Hervé Obed, CEO and founder, ProConsultant Informatique. “The fact that the overlays are created within the MediaBench environment saves time and resources while maintaining the full control of the assets. It's a real win – quick nonlinear content creation with more revenue opportunities.”

“ProConsultant Informatique has a complete understanding of the need for broadcasters to properly manage and leverage their content on multiple nonlinear platforms,” said Fred Sigal, CEO of NuageProduction. “Our technology alliance leverages the NuageProduction mobile expertise to further expand customers’ opportunities by making an impact on mobile platforms and to earn revenues. The integration with MediaBench is very smooth and it’s a simple process to create the mobile-ready content.“

Broadcasters use the LOUISE system to manage content rights and metadata, which are the core of operations producing content, whether for traditional broadcast distribution or for content repurposing on alternate channels including VOD, Mobile and Web. The new partnership with NuageProduction adds an additional dimension to content offerings on mobile platforms regardless of individual carriers.

About NuageProduction

NuageProduction specializes in developing unique applications for mobile devices. With offices in Paris, France, the NuageProduction team of highly skilled professionals design solutions on multiple platforms, including iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad, Mac OS X, Windows, Android (Google), Symbian (Nokia), RIM (BlackBerry), Windows mobile and the web. The multi-platform solutions offer a streamlined interface over all mobile devices. NuageProduction also provides strategic consulting, enterprise integration and a range of custom solutions in the mobile media space.

About LOUISE – Rights Management and Program Scheduling

LOUISE is a dynamic, fully integrated business information system for managing and scheduling media programming assets whether it's a mid-size television station or multi-channel, multi-media enterprise operation. LOUISE incorporates essential program information in its centralized database including rights, contracts, scheduling and all associated metadata through its lifecycle, including distribution to non-linear platforms. Built on open standards, LOUISE serves as a control and information hub for data exchange. The powerful workflow engine streamlines workflows and automates many background processes, adding productivity and efficiencies. LOUISE can be easily integrated with third party systems – from ingest cameras and devices to automation systems or publication services and archive systems. In addition to improved efficiencies in scheduling, planning and analysis, LOUISE provides a reliable, robust framework to maximize all aspects of the digital workflow chain.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique S.A. develops state-of-the-art business management software for media organizations. Based in Metz (Lorraine), France, the company also has an office in Atlanta, Georgia. The flagship scheduling software LOUISE and the air time sales/traffic system CINDY are enterprise solutions offering straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 200 television and multi-media organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance.

For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817 6595