NewTek TriCaster Selected to Produce and Stream VIP Coachella Event

SAN ANTONIO - April 16, 2010 - NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that organizers of the exclusive Coachella Oasis Estate Party selected TriCaster high definition/standard definition (HD/SD) portable live production system to produce and live stream the invitation-only party April 16 to 18, 2010, at www.thisisbrandx.com.

Hosted by tech culture journalist and partner, contributor and co-editor of the award-winning blog BoingBoing, Xeni Jardin (xeni.net), the Coachella Oasis Estate Party live stream will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 16 to 18 from Noon to 5 p.m.

"This is a great example of how NewTek TriCaster's portability is breaking barriers for all kinds of live productions," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "This event shows how TriCaster maximizes the impact of any event with the immediacy and vitality of live video that can be seen almost anywhere."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions, switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects.

In addition to the Coachella Oasis Estate Party, TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others, to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

