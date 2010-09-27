Matrox Announces Support for Avid DNxHD Codec in Matrox DSX Developer Products

Matrox® Video Products Group today announced that support for the Avid DNxHD® codec is now integrated into its Matrox DSX™ Developer Products. Manufacturers of PC-based ingest/playout servers, character generators, broadcast graphics systems, and transcoding systems can now easily support workflows that rely on Avid® Media Composer®, Avid NewsCutter®, Avid Symphony™, Avid DS, and Avid Interplay® Assist systems.

“For over 30 years Matrox has been supplying the hardware and software tools that keep broadcast equipment manufacturers at the forefront of emerging video markets,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox. “Avid editing systems are ubiquitous in broadcast facilities worldwide, and we are offering the enabling technology our partners require to provide smooth workflow solutions to their customers.”

Key features of the Matrox DSX platforms

• Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets

• Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

• Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264, Apple ProRes, and Avid DNxHD

• Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

• Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

• Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

• Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

Availability

The Matrox DSX SDK with support for Avid DNxHD is available to developers now.

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools, Interplay®, ISIS®, VENUE, Oxygen 8, Sibelius®, System 5, and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.