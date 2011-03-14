Colin Lemmings Appointed Electrosonic's Vice President of Corporate Solutions

Electrosonic has announced that Colin Lemmings has been named Vice President of Corporate Solutions based in London. The appointment makes Lemmings head of the Corporate Solutions business worldwide, one of the three business units of Electrosonic along with Entertainment and Control Rooms.

With corporate business rapidly expanding, Electrosonic has made its goal to become the audio-visual integrator and service partner of choice to corporate clients anywhere in the world.

"I'm delighted to be in charge of the corporate business worldwide and excited at the prospect of driving the business forward with my colleagues on the Executive Board," says Lemmings, the former Sales Director for Corporate Solutions. "The new management structure at Electrosonic will enable us to offer clients international service from a single entity, utilizing focused account management tailored to individual clients. This will allow us to deliver standardized, high-quality systems in any region at competitive prices."

Lemmings adds, "Electrosonic is a very successful company and has a great deal to offer clients in all its businesses, particularly in the fields of audio-visual meeting room systems and video conferencing networks, drawing on our heritage of good engineering practices, deep client relationships and thorough understanding of clients' evolving communications needs in the 21st century. We offer a complete set of services from technical advice to integration, service contracts and on-site managed services, including video conferencing network management, all using our uniquely qualified staff."

Lemmings has worked in the AV industry for 26 years. Prior to that he spent nine years in the electrical supply business. He was an apprentice Electronic Engineer with a branch of Lockheed following service in the Royal Air Force, and then became a Management Trainee for Taylor Woodrow where he rose to the rank of Export Manager of an electrical subsidiary.

He joined the TV and film lighting division of Rank Strand as Area Manager, and then moved to ARRI film cameras when they split from Rank Strand, where he served as Sales Manager of the camera sales division in the UK.

Lemmings has been with Electrosonic since 1988 in various positions including Systems Consultant, Videowall Sales Manager, European Sales Manager of Corporate Solutions and most recently Sales Director for Corporate Solutions.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international AV company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 47 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic can provide a wide range of services including consultancy, technical design, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com