BSI (Broadcast Sports, Inc.) Announces International Expansion

August 17, 2011, Hanover, Maryland, USA... Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI), one of the world’s leading wireless video and audio system suppliers, has expanded to the United Kingdom to meet the fast-growing demand for state-of-the-art RF broadcast technology and services around the world. BSI announces its international presence with the opening of its new office in Watford, Hertfordshire, North West of London, England.

BSI has provided wireless broadcast solutions for TV sporting and media events that captivate, educate, and entertain the world for over 25 years. Using wireless HD and 3D cameras, microphones and proprietary technology, BSI provides viewers with incredible point-of-view coverage placing them right in the action. BSI’s technologies are a vital part of the broadcast of a wide range of series and events including: NASCAR, Indy Racing League, the World Series, the Super Bowl, the PGA, the LPGA, Thoroughbred Horse Racing’s Triple Crown, the U.S. Presidential Inauguration, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and more.

With the new UK location, BSI is better positioned to provide its exclusive RF over fibre systems, cameras and audio systems for dry hire to production companies for news, sports, and other events throughout Europe and Asia. Dave Remnant, Business Development Director, and Tony Valentino, Engineering Director, have joined BSI to lead the United Kingdom office located at Arliss Court, 24 Clarendon Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 1JY.

Dave Remnant has almost 20 years of experience in the broadcast media and electronics manufacturing industries in the United Kingdom, where he is best known for his role as Sales Director with Link Research, manufacturer of award-winning wireless camera systems. Tony Valentino comes to BSI with 20 years experience supplying wireless camera systems and services to the global broadcast market.

“We are very excited with the opportunities available in the European and Asian markets. We are building a great team in the Watford office. I am convinced that with our people in place in Europe and the cutting edge technology we can supply, we can undertake any project, anywhere in the world and deliver a superior, competitive product,” adds Peter Larsson, General Manager of BSI.

BSI will exhibit at the 2011 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam at the Amsterdam RAI from September 8-13, 2011. Visit the BSI booth in Hall 9, Stand A46. Attendees are invited to the BSI exhibit to see examples of BSI’s exclusive technology.

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For over 25 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems for television broadcasting. Headquartered in Hanover, MD, USA, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of entertainment events around the world including the NASCAR, NFL, the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, the Indy Racing League, the Breeder's Cup, the X-Games, the Kentucky Derby, the US Open, the MTV Video Music Awards, the US Presidential Debates, and the 2009 US Presidential Inauguration as well as other newsworthy events. BSI’s cameras are also used by NASA in the astronaut's helmets. For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc. visit: www.broadcastsportsinc.com.

Contact:

Katharine Richardson

Partner

Richlyn Marketing, LLC

kate@richlynmarketing.com

(615) 243-0619