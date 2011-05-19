PRESTEIGNE CHARTER ORDERS LAWO CONSOLES FOR AMERICA’S CUP

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – May 19, 2011… Presteigne Charter, one of the world’s leading broadcast dry hire and systems rental specialists, has ordered three mc²56 digital audio consoles and Nova29 router from Lawo, for one of the most glamorous sporting events in the world – the inaugural America’s Cup World Series 2011-2012, a global program of regattas designed to bring the sport of high-performance sailing to a wider audience ahead of the legendary America’s Cup itself.

Starting in Cascais, Portugal, in August, the nine-day regattas will feature both fleet and match racing, and will be televised in HD to millions of fans internationally. Presteigne Charter will supply the audio production facilities at each location, standardizing on the Lawo mc²56 format, with additional mixing capability in the shape of a crystal on-air console.

This purchase extends a successful working relationship between Lawo and the Presteigne Charter Group, which first deployed mc²66 consoles in 2008 for coverage of the French Open Tennis Championships and subsequently the Olympic Games in Beijing. These high-profile events underlined the flexibility of Lawo design; the low-weight consoles proved easy to set up in on-location control rooms, without any compromise of the full broadcast performance specification.

Paul Murray, for Presteigne Charter, confirmed that “our very positive experiences with Lawo’s consoles on a variety of prestigious sporting events made the company an obvious choice for the World Series.”

Each mc²56 console will have 48 faders (16+16+16), with similar HD cores using up to 8 MADI interfaces with a DALLIS stagebox. On location, the desks will be installed into temporary control rooms, linked via MADI through a Nova29 MADI router. Presteigne Charter’s choice of the Nova29 universal router for the heart of the broadcast facilities provides the ideal standalone solution, providing the network with 1024x1024 I/O which can be switched transparently.

One of Lawo’s crystal on-air consoles has also been ordered for the task of mixing multi-lingual commentary, primarily for internet and large-screen coverage.

About Presteigne Charter

Presteigne Charter is a market leader in the broadcast rental solutions market. Established in 1992, and with offices in the UK, Mainland Europe and Asia Pacific, Presteigne Charter has the expertise to offer world wide solutions to meet your production needs. Their rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to over 30,000 items of equipment, while specializing in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, Video, EVS, HD and 3D divisions together to offer their customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience.

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at www.lawo.ca.

