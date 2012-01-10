Blackmagic Design Announces New Intensity Shuttle with Thunderbolt™ Technology

CES 2012, Las Vegas, USA - January 10, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced Intensity Shuttle, a revolutionary new video capture and playback solution that uses Intel’s groundbreaking Thunderbolt™ technology. Intensity Shuttle makes the highest quality 10-bit SD and HD video affordable for everyone, in a truly portable solution that’s priced at only $239.

Intensity Shuttle will be displayed on the Intel CES 2012 booth at Central Hall #7253.

Intensity Shuttle features all the video connections needed to connect video cameras, set-top boxes, game consoles, large screen TVs and projectors to a Thunderbolt-enabled computer. The attractive inline design includes HDMI, analog component, composite and S-Video inputs and outputs. These high quality HDMI and RCA connectors are the worldwide standard for connecting digital and analog consumer video equipment.

Thunderbolt™ enabled computers connect to Intensity Shuttle using a single cable that is capable of 10 Gbps data transfer speeds, that’s 20x faster than USB 2.0 and 12x faster than FireWire 800. Intensity Shuttle is powered over the Thunderbolt™ cable and, with no need for an external power supply, is a completely portable device that can be moved easily between laptop and desktop computers.

Intensity Shuttle uses the same high quality electronics as Blackmagic Design’s high end broadcast capture and playback solutions! Now it’s possible to capture live game play, archive family movies and create amazing videos in full broadcast quality 1080HD video! Intensity Shuttle’s HDMI output can be connected to large screen HDTVs and projectors for full high resolution monitoring and playback of your work!

Most consumer video cameras compress HD video to fit longer recordings on to tapes and discs. For video editing compressed media needs to be decoded to play back each frame of video and this puts additional strain on a computer’s CPU and limits real time editing effects. Capturing directly with Intensity Shuttle bypasses camera compression by recording directly from the camera’s image sensor, so a low cost consumer camera can be used to capture full HD resolution video in broadcast quality!

Intensity Shuttle offers the flexibility of working with compressed and uncompressed video in standard definition PAL/NTSC up to full 1080p HD video. Blackmagic Design’s Media Express software is included for a complete capture and playback solution without the need for any additional software. Video files are fully compatible with popular editing and design software including Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Photoshop and After Effects.

“Using Intensity Shuttle with Thunderbolt™ technology combines the quality and speed that videographers demand”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It’s incredibly exciting when technologies come together and create new opportunities for the way people work with video. The barriers of working with broadcast quality video have gone forever and everyone can create amazing looking work!”

Intensity Shuttle Features

SD and HD compressed and uncompressed 10-bit video capture and playback.

HDMI in and out.

Component analog in and out.

Composite video in and out.

S-Video in and out.

Stereo analog audio in and out.

Thunderbolt™ port.

Powered over Thunderbolt™ cable.

Supports Apple FInal Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer and leading editing software.

Supports Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop, The Foundry and more design and compositing tools.

Includes Blackmagic Design Media Express capture and playback software.

Availability and Price

Intensity Shuttle Thunderbolt™ will be available in Q1 2012 for $239 from all Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci EmmyTM award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.