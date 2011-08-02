ANTON/BAUER KEEPS DOC AJAY JOHNSON FILM AND VIDEO IN ACTION

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, AUGUST 2, 2011—Whether working with media moguls like Donald Trump or shooting a meet-and-greet with NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Doc Ajay Johnson Film and Video is a turnkey production company that understands the value of having a reliable power source on-hand for the company’s varied projects. In order to keep his productions moving, Ajay Johnson, CEO and production manager of Doc Ajay Johnson Film and Video, depends on Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries and the company’s DIONIC® 90 batteries and QR-EX1 under-camera Gold Mount®.

According to Johnson, an industry pro with more than 30 years of extensive hands-on experience in directing, editing, writing, shooting, producing, special effects and animation and expertise in marketing, sales and media buying, “Just as we are serious about our clients and productions, Anton/Bauer is serious about being the best. The company listens to users to find out what we want from batteries—not only are the batteries light weight, but they last forever.”

In all scenarios and especially in today’s economy, Johnson chooses his production tools carefully, ensuring they help make his job easier and require fewer people in his crew. During the 2011 Response Expo, for instance, Johnson was onsite to film keynote speaker Magic Johnson. Following his speech, Johnson had to quickly move his gear to the Presidential Suite for a meet and greet that included shooting photos and video of several attendees with the NBA Hall of Famer. It’s just these types of scenarios where it’s vital to have equipment that’s both portable and dependable.

To ensure a reliable performance, Johnson uses the QR-EX1 under-camera Gold Mount for the company’s Sony QR-EX1 camera and three Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90 batteries regularly as the exclusive power source for both the camera and the Litepanels 1x1. In addition, the team typically uses Petrol Bags Cambio tripods, Manfrotto heads, Litepanels Ringlite Mini, Sony PMW-EX3 camcorders, Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH1 digital cameras, RED ONE cameras and Zeiss DigiPrime lens for productions.

“The dual Litepanels 1x1s powered by Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC 90 batteries made for a quick and easy set-up for the shoot—ensuring we didn’t keep our VIP waiting,” says Johnson. “The Anton/Bauer batteries have a long life and are very small and lightweight, thus making the 1x1s easy to move around and help me do the shoot without an assistant. I could have never pulled it off without this gear.”

Weighing just 1.7 lbs., the DIONIC 90 battery is portable and rugged and features the RealTime® display which continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge. The DIONIC 90 can also endure a maximum load of six amps and provides 95 watts, offering run-times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. It can also be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations—a requisite for Johnson who has used his production gear all over the world in more than 3,000 professional shoots.

“Using a compilation of dependable equipment is crucial, whether we’re shooting Brooke Burke, Stanley Clarke or a commercial for Celebrity Helicopter. Our clients appreciate the cost savings that strong talent, experience and superior equipment provide,” says Johnson.

For more information on Doc Ajay Johnson Film and Video, visit http://litepanelsstories.com/.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.