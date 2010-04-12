DTS Showcases Cutting-Edge Audio Products at NAB 2010

Neural UpMix Plug-In and DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.5 Now Available

LAS VEGAS, NV - DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSI), a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience, unveils its Neural UpMix by DTS, an exciting new Pro Tools plug-in designed to upmix content to 5.1 and 7.1 channels, and the latest version of its best-in-class audio encoding suite, DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.5 (MAS 2.5), at this year's NAB show (Booth SU8506).

Neural UpMix by DTS marks a first in 7.1 surround expansion for the Pro Tools community. Combining precision and creative flexibility, this plug-in can output 5.1 or 7.1 multi-channel audio tracks from stereo or 5.1 source material while preserving the spectral and timbral balance of the original mix. Mixing engineers will be able to upmix audio tracks on a scene-by-scene basis to create an immersive audio experience that can greatly enhance both standard 2D as well as 3D Blu-ray soundtracks.

DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.5 makes one of the fastest Blu-ray Disc audio encoders on the market even faster with the introduction of Folder-Based Batch Encoding for Blu-ray, DVD and online digital delivery. This new functionality automates the encoding process, enabling hundreds of audio encodes to be processed with just a few mouse clicks.

"With DTS-HD becoming the primary audio codec on Blu-ray Disc, DTS continues to look for ways to streamline production workflow for our customers for both 2D and 3D Blu-ray Disc, as well as online digital delivery," says Ronny Katz, Director of Professional Audio, DTS, Inc. "Our DTS-HD Encoder is already the fastest lossless audio encoder for Blu-ray disc. Our goal with version 2.5 is to deliver even higher efficiency and automation, and to address the demands of 3D production. We are proud to introduce the truly one-of-a-kind Neural UpMix plug-in that will help content creators match 3D video with an immersive 7.1 surround sound experience."

Neural UpMix by DTS, listed at $449.

DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.5, is listed at $1,495.

Both are now available for purchase.

Please visit www.dts.com for additional information.

ABOUT DTS, INC.

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience. DTS decoders are in virtually every major brand of multi-channel surround processor, and there are hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products available worldwide. A pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS technology is in

home theatre, car audio, PC and game console products, as well as DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes and surround music software. In addition, DTS is a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc standard, resulting in DTS technology being included in every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate

headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS and the DTS Symbol are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc, and NEURAL UPMIX and DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO SUITE are trademarks of DTS,

Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. (c) 2010 DTS, Inc. All rights reserved.

