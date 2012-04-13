Tiffen Innovates Prompting with New Listec Tablet, Smartphone and Steadicam-Enabled Teleprompters

Brand new Listec PromptWare and SteadiPrompt products make professional dialog delivery flexible and accessible from in-the-field reporting, to corporate presentations, to live sporting events and campaign speeches

Las Vegas, NV – April 13, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is debuting three brand new Listec™ teleprompter models at NAB 2012: the Listec PromptWare™ PW-04 for smartphones, Listec PromptWare PW-10 for 10” tablets, and the new SteadiPrompt™ combination teleprompter/camera stabilizer system at booth C8818. “When it comes to delivering product versatility, Listec engineering is ingenious,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “By integrating smartphones, tablets and, Steadicams into its world-class teleprompter technology, Listec gives communicators—whether they are a journalist reporting on location, a popular video blogger doing sponsorship commercials, or a sports icon giving a pregame overview—an immense amount of flexibility in terms of teleprompter mobility and application. Listec has also significantly increased the return on investment for every smartphone, tablet, and Steadicam doing double duty by supporting professional dialog delivery.”

About SteadiPrompt

The new SteadiPrompt is engineered for integration with the famous Steadicam camera stabilizer systems. The initial rollout includes support for the Steadicam Ultra2, Phantom/Phantom-V, Clipper, Archer2, and Zephyr systems. The dual-purpose SteadiPrompt allows users to shoot and prompt at the same time, providing a smoother workflow for any scenario requiring the teleprompter to follow a moving commentator or communicator, such as in a talk show, sporting event, or commercial where the person speaking is often in motion. The new system comes in 8” and 10” LCD displays and weighs only 6lbs. SteadiPrompt supports a wide range of cameras from camcorders to DSLR cameras to professional high-end broadcast cameras.

For more information about SteadiPrompt, please visit www.tiffen.com/listec_steadiprompt.html.

About the Listec PromptWare Product Line

The new Listec PromptWare lineup provides outstanding flexibility for on-the-go prompting. Ideal for a wide range of scenarios including blogging, corporate presentations, and speeches, the new Listec PromptWare PW-04 model turns an iPhone, iPod Touch, or Android phone into a professional teleprompter. The new tablet-adapted Listec PromptWare PW-10 series offers an adjustable cradle clip, supporting a wide range of tablets including iPad 1, 2, the recently released iPad 3, and various Android™ 10” tablets.

A complement to the PromptWare PW series, the PromptWare Plus software application works with Apple® iPod/iPhone iOS 3.2 and above, and Android™ 2.2 and above. Users can download the Listec PromptWare software from http://bit.ly/wDn2Bv.

The Listec PromptWare Plus software feature highlights include:

• Smooth Scrolling in landscape or portrait mode with mirrored display and automatic prompter orientation

• Prompting Screen Display to control font type, font size, and on-screen text and background colors

• Advanced Script Support lets users type stories directly into the PromptWare Plus software, send via email, or cut and paste text; plus, store multiple scripts

• Wireless Speed Controller adjusts the speed of the prompting script with the menu-driven settings or the custom wireless remote with full control of scrolling speeds/pause

• Advanced Support from PromptWare Plus offers continuous loop for multiple takes and cue markers for more advanced workflows

For more information about Listec PromptWare teleprompters, please visit www.tiffen.com.

