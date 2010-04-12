Digital Rapids Transcode Manager Brings NAB Show Online for National Association of Broadcasters

NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL6010: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, film and Web content to wider audiences -- is providing transcoding capabilities to enable timely availability of video from the 2010 NAB Show on the official show website, www.nabshow.com.

Building on the success of last year's NAB Show video initiatives, production teams will be capturing and editing video throughout this year's event, including daily highlights packages; hosted feature segments from the exhibition floor; selections from NAB sessions, luncheons and keynotes; interviews and more. Interactive video recording booths, new at this year's show, let attendees share their insights and opinions for possible online publication. The Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated, scalable transcoding system encodes edited video segments into the formats required for Web distribution. The resulting high-quality media files are then delivered to content distribution provider Highwinds for on-demand delivery to viewers through the NAB Show website.

"Our online video initiatives are critical in bringing both tangible highlights and the atmosphere of the NAB Show to those unable to attend in person," said Aaron Cullers, Manager of Convention Marketing for the National Association of Broadcasters. "Our experience with Digital Rapids Transcode Manager last year was excellent. Its exceptional workflow efficiency and automation enabled quick turnaround while minimizing the efforts of our post production and website staff, and we received tremendous feedback about the high quality of the viewing experience from our discerning audience. We're pleased to be working with Digital Rapids again for the 2010 NAB Show."

"The NAB Show is the leading event for the 'Broader-casting' industry, in which online video continues to take on exponentially greater significance," said Mike Nann, Director of Marketing and Communications at Digital Rapids. "We're thrilled to be working with NAB again to bring video from the show to online audiences."

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager provides superior performance, quality and automation for multi-format transcoding. Scalable from small transcoding farms to enterprise-level operations, Transcode Manager is ideal for both dedicated transcoding applications and as part of complete ingest-through-delivery media workflows.

About the 2010 NAB Show -- The NAB Show will take place 10-15 April, 2010 in Las Vegas (exhibits open 12 April). It is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. Complete details are available at www.nabshow.com.

About NAB -- The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.