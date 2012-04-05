LYNX Technik Brings Affordable HDMI Conversion Bricks to NAB 2012

-- LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces will exhibit its range of broadcast quality HDMI conversion yellobriks® at NAB2012, booth N4433.

CHD 1812 - HDMI to SDI Converter + Frame Sync (3G)

This HDMI to SDI converter supports SD/HD/3G-SDI formats, provides 3D support, and includes an integrated Frame Synchronizer. A flexible reference input allows the unit to be cross-locked between formats. With this brick, facilities can convert HDMI to HD or SD-SDI such as sources coming from broadcast video cameras as well as PC and MAC computers.

A key feature of this yellobrik is the built-in frame synchronizer, which eliminates the need to purchase a separate and expensive 3Gbit frame sync unit. It is an ideal solution for any application that requires a fully synchronized SDI input from an external asynchronous HDMI source.

The integrated frame synchronizer solves a common problem in broadcast and video HDMI to SDI (PC and MAC) conversion applications. In a production environment in the USA, a 59.94 Hz frame rate is typical for SDI video applications and often, an HDMI output runs at 60 Hz. The integrated frame synchronizer adjusts for this minor difference, providing users with a perfectly frame synchronized 59.94 Hz SDI output from a 60 Hz HDMI source.

CHD 1802 – HDMI to SDI Converter (3G)

This HDMI to SDI converter carries the same features as the CHD 1812 however does not include an integrated frame synchronizer or external audio output.

CDH 1811 – SDI to HDMI Converter (3G)

This SDI to HDMI converter supports SDI video inputs up to 1080p60 and provides automatic input standard and format detection.

Full Audio Support

The CHD 1812 and CDH 1811 include full audio support and embed audio from the HDMI stream into the SDI outputs with two external analog audio inputs. The audio inputs can be embedded if required. The CHD 1802 supports embedded audio, whereby any audio present in the HDMI stream will be embedded into the corresponding channels on the SDI output.

Fiber Capabilities

The optional single-mode SDI fiber output ensures that the transition to fiber is simple and makes these units ideal for long distance SDI transmission of HD content.

SDI Monitoring and Overlay Modes

The CDH 1811 includes a unique on-screen overlay mode that displays a multitude of additional information about the connected signal including: SDI input format and bit depth, burn-in windows for DVITC,VITC and LTC time code, 16 channel on- screen audio metering, closed caption presence indication and AFD,WSS and VI metadata presence. This overlay feature turns the CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converter is a fully featured SDI monitoring tool.

The entire yellobrik line will be on display at NAB 2012 including; sync pulse generators, distribution amplifiers, audio embedders / de-embedders, point to point fiber solutions, WDM bi-directional fiber solutions, and CWDM multiplexed fiber solutions.

For more details, please visit LYNX Technik at NAB 2012, booth N4433, April 16-19, 2012.