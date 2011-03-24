Unit Opens A New White Mark Designed Post Facility

Acoustic and studio design consultancy White Mark Ltd has helped audio and video post production company Unit create a stunning new facility in the heart of London’s Soho, which has nearly doubled its capacity.

Established five years ago, Unit handles commercials, virals, corporates and finishing for broadcast. Its main clients are advertising agencies, for which it offers an end to end service.

Having outgrown its previous facility, the company located a 9,400 sq ft building in Soho and commissioned White Mark to design and build all of its new facilities.

Unit CEO Adam Luckwell says: “We wanted to upgrade our infrastructure to make it much more flexible and resilient and add services like Flame and Smoke. White Mark has been involved in the entire build, but has paid particularly close attention to our new audio suites.”

The company now has 12 high-end Final Cut Pro edit suites, three Pro Tools equipped audio suites and three Flame/Smoke finishing suites. It also has a 28-seat VFX studio offering, Nuke, Maya, After Effects and Cinema 4D, as well as reversioning on Final Cut Pro.

Luckwell adds that White Mark was chosen for the project on the strength of its reputation for building and designing high end facilities for the pro audio, film and broadcast industries. Since its formation in 1997, White Mark has constructed over 170 audio production suites worldwide and has an enviable client list that encompasses more than 40 companies including Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, Ascent Media, Wave and Boom.

“When it comes to studio design, White Mark is the leading name in the industry,” Luckwell says. “The company was suggested by several other contractors that we were looking at for other disciplines involved in the build (wiring, construction etc). We also wanted a company that could project manage the build and White Mark was more than able to fulfil that brief.”

David Bell, managing director of White Mark, says: “More and more we are commissioned to provide an integrated design and project supervision role on large, multi-discipline media projects and not just acoustic consultancy for studios. This development for Unit required the detailed architectural and acoustic design of technical spaces for both sound and visual post production, together with their careful integration into a highly developed interior design scheme and optimised use of the daylight available throughout the building. The result is an airy and technically excellent series of facilities that work well together as projects pass through the facility and offer comfortable and easy workspaces within which to work for long periods of time, when this is necessary.”

Unit’s new facility is now open for business and Luckwell says he is delighted with the results White Mark has achieved.

About White Mark:

Established in 1997 by David Bell, John Dunnill, Derek Buckingham and Alan Cundell, White Mark Ltd specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. Over the last decade it has designed and supervised the construction of over 170 audio production suites worldwide. The company’s impressive client list encompasses some of the world’s most famous music recording facilities including Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, Hit Factory in New York (for which the company won a coveted TEC Award for Best Acoustic Design), Hit Factory/Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, Strongroom in London and private studios for producers and musicians such as William Orbit and Damon Albarn. In the area of audio post production, White Mark has completed over 100 studios for more than 40 companies in Soho alone. The list includes Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, Ascent Media, Wave and Boom. This impressive achievement means that a significant proportion of mainstream British television output passes through rooms designed by White Mark. www.whitemark.com