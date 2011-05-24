Envivio Powers On Time Launch of Caribbean’s First Mobile TV Service

Superior Video Quality and Flexible Handset Support Help LIME Mobile TV Innovate and Impress

South San Francisco, CA – May 24, 2011 – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, announced that its 4Caster™ C4 multi-profile video encoders are delivering the entire lineup of premium TV channels for LIME’s new Mobile TV service in Jamaica. LIME is the first mobile carrier to offer mobile TV service in the Caribbean.

In building out the infrastructure to support the delivery of its Mobile TV service, LIME selected Envivio’s encoders to consistently provide high quality video and audio service on a conditional access system. Also working in Envivio’s favour was the fact that the 4Caster C4 encoders were compatible with LIME’s selection of handsets, which were specifically chosen to drive subscriptions by providing a high-quality viewing experience for an affordable price.

“When we considered the quality of service we wanted to provide and the handsets we were offering, everything pointed to Envivio,” said LIME’s Mobile TV Project Manager Sherburn Silvera. “The picture quality and reliability delivered by the Envivio encoders is excellent. Our integrator, DC Digital, and our other vendors were experienced with Envivio and were very confident that 4Caster C4 would work well with all of our other key systems,” he added.

Mr. Silvera also said that Envivo’s impressive track record was yet another factor that swung the vote in the company’s favour. “We had examples from around the world where Envivio’s technology had been deployed with great success and we are happy to say that our own experience with the company has been even better than we anticipated.”

Despite a challenging time-table, LIME successfully launched its Mobile TV service in Jamaica on schedule in December 2010. The broadcast service is powered by a headend composed of Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders outputting popular channels such as ESPN, CNN, Hype!, Fox Soccer Plus, SportsMax, CVM and Tempo. Each 4Caster C4 encoder can output up to four high-quality channels, giving LIME the extra capacity it will need as it expands its channel lineup.

4Caster C4 directly integrates with the head-end’s conditional access system, enabling LIME to protect the valuable content it offers. Envivio’s 4Manager™ video headend management system allows operators to monitor and control the encoders and other connected systems.

“We discovered that another benefit of the Envivio 4Caster C4 encoder is the high degree of control the platform offers,” said Silvera. “Now we have the flexibility to precisely adjust each channel’s bandwidth usage, which enables us to optimize LIME Mobile TV to deliver the best quality of service.”

“The mobile TV solution from LIME Mobile TV is an outstanding example of TV without boundaries,” said Envivio CEO Julien Signès. “Today, LIME’s subscribers are getting access to one of the world’s most exciting entertainment options. The high-quality encoding from the 4Caster C4 combined with LIME’s strong content and aggressive subscriber pricing ensure a fantastic mobile TV experience. ”

Envivio multi-screen solutions provide the means to deliver and profit from live and on-demand services for Mobile, PC and SD/HDTV screens, all simultaneously from a single platform and headend. For complete information about multi-screen delivery solutions from Envivio, visit www.Envivio.com.

About LIME

LIME is the Caribbean's largest telecommunications company with a proud history in the region, and which is always working to improve life in the Caribbean. LIME delivers the very best communication services to governments, businesses and families in 13 Caribbean countries with one unifying promise—building, connecting and serving communities. LIME is part of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC, one of the world's leading communications companies.

About Envivio

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Today Envivio solutions deliver millions of content streams to hundreds of different styles of mobile devices, set top boxes, and PC platforms, on behalf of content owners, telecom operators, cable and satellite companies and mobile service providers throughout the world. Deployment and support are backed by a global staff that is familiar with local technical, regulatory and market guidelines encountered around the world. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Envivio is a registered trademark and 4Caster, Envivio Genesis and TV without Boundaries are trademarks of Envivio, Inc. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.