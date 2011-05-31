Digital Rapids to Showcase New 2.0 Version of TouchStream Live Streaming Appliance at InfoComm 2011

May 31, 2011 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids Digital Rapids will be showcasing the new 2.0 version of the award-winning TouchStream portable encoding and live streaming appliance at the upcoming InfoComm 2011 exhibition. The version 2.0 update adds support for the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software, enabling comprehensive remote monitoring, management and control of multiple TouchStream units from a centralized location. Additional new features in the TouchStream 2.0 upgrade include enhancements to HTTP Live Streaming for Apple(r) iPhone(r) and iPad(tm) devices and improved Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming capabilities.

TouchStream appliances deliver Digital Rapids' superior output quality and reliability in a portable form factor with unparalleled ease of use. Operations are performed through an intuitive touch-screen interface with integrated video monitoring, eliminating the need for laptops, keyboards, mice and separate monitors. Flexible features allow refinement the incoming source and the addition of branding to the outgoing stream, while support for multiple output formats provides easy adaptability to varying project requirements. TouchStream appliances are available in standard definition and HD models with a comprehensive selection of output configurations to reach viewing devices from mobile phones and tablets to personal computers and IPTV set-top boxes. TouchStream appliances are ideal for on-location live streaming of events such as concerts and sporting matches; educational activities; corporate and government communications; worship services; courtroom proceedings and more.

The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software provides enterprise-class automation, management, monitoring and fault tolerance for multiple live streaming encoders. Advanced scheduling capabilities offer the flexibility of using of a different set of encoding parameters for each scheduled task. A 'control room' view for multi-channel confidence monitoring complements the individual local video display on each TouchStream unit. Additional features include failover (automatically switching to a backup encoder if necessary); individual and group encoder management; and control of third-party video routers for automated source signal selection.

"The new Broadcast Manager support simplifies the management of TouchStream appliances for both small and large-scale applications, from remotely administrating one or more TouchStream units in the field to streamlining the use of multiple TouchStream units in environments such as universities," said Wesley Thiessen, Product Manager, Enterprise at Digital Rapids. "Broadcast Manager is already used to manage hundreds of live streaming channels powered by our StreamZ Live encoder family for some of the world's largest media organizations and events, and we're pleased to be bringing its robust capabilities to TouchStream users."

TouchStream and other Digital Rapids solutions -- including the StreamZHD live and on-demand encoding system and Digital Rapids C2 secure, accelerated data delivery software -- will be demonstrated in booth number 2378 at the 2011 InfoComm exhibition, June 15-17 in Orlando, Florida. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

