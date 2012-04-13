MANHATTAN EDIT WORKSHOP OFFERS FREE HANDS-ON ADOBE CREATIVE SUITE 6 SOFTWARE TRAINING AT NAB 2012

Attendees learn what’s hot in the upcoming Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and Adobe After Effects CS6; Visit the MEWshop Edit House (booth SL12805) for a 30-minute session

New York, NY – April 13, 2012 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWshop) is pleased to announce its MEWshop Edit House (booth SL12805) will offer hands-on training for the upcoming release of Adobe® Creative Suite® 6 software. The MEWshop Edit House training line-up features 30-minute hands-on sessions on all the new features of Adobe Premiere Pro® CS6 and Adobe After Effects® CS6. “It’s all about the upcoming Adobe Creative Suite 6 software this year at NAB, and we’re very happy to be able to offer attendees a chance to really get their hands on it with certified trainers,” says Josh Apter, founder and president, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “We have a great set up, incredible instructors and the inside scoop on what’s new….so attendees should come on down and take the new Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects for a ride. And of course, a big congrats to Adobe for a truly game changing release.”

“Having MEWshop’s hands-on Adobe Creative Suite 6 workshop right on the NAB show floor gives attendees a chance to learn the new capabilities first hand and for free,” said Anita Engelman, group product marketing manager for professional video software at Adobe. “We’re seeing an industry shift away from other tools to Adobe software, making this training especially relevant for switchers.”

Find us at the MEWshop Edit House (booth SL12805) for free hands-on training sessions, running at the top and bottom of the hour. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and sign up for a time slot.

At NAB 2012, Adobe will reveal more about Creative Suite 6 video tools, which are expected to ship in the first half of 2012. Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 combines faster performance with a sleek, customizable user interface and powerful trimming tools that let editors work the way they want to. Learn more about the top new features in the upcoming Creative Suite 6: http://success.adobe.com/en/na/programs/events/1203_16108_nab.html

Professional Training on the NAB Floor

Bringing their cutting-edge video and film training to the world’s largest broadcast event, everyone from professional editors to aspiring filmmakers and editing enthusiasts can learn from industry experts the inner workings of the latest post-production technology from Adobe. The MEWshop Edit House hands-on workshops cover a wide range of workflows including multi-camera productions, DSLR shoots, Stereoscopic 3D, color grading and visual effects creation.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools®, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke® and ASSIMILATE SCRATCH training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.zazil

####