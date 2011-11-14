Lake Processing Added to Yamaha Digital Products

BUENA PARK, Calif.—In conjunction with the official InterBee Show announcement today by Yamaha Corporation Japan, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. announces the development of the MY8-LAKE processing card, designed exclusively for Yamaha digital products. The new card, to be distributed worldwide by Yamaha, adds cutting edge Lake® Technology to PM5D, PM5D-RH, M7CL, LS9, DM2000, DM1000, 02R96, and 01V96 digital consoles, as well as DSP5D Expander, DME24N/64N processors, and TXn power amplifiers.

The new MY8-LAKE includes Lake Processing features such as Mesa EQ, Ideal Graphic EQ, Linear-Phase Crossover, and other intuitive, sonic tuning elements found in the DSP expansion card. The processing power of this compact card offers up to 8 inputs/8 outputs in Mesa mode (system EQ), 4 inputs/12 outputs in Contour mode (crossover), or combinations of the above to suit the application. Flexible I/O configuration via the console’s insert points and the card’s AES/EBU connectors along with the ability to run at 96, 88.2, 48, or 44.1 kHz, makes it easy to integrate Lake Processing into any live sound system. Multiple cards can be utilized in Yamaha products that support multiple card slots.

“The addition of the MY8-LAKE processing card adds unprecedented sonic potential and versatility to Yamaha digital products,” states Marc Lopez, Marketing Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “The new card’s leading edge Lake Processing technology will further expand upon our direction to offer complete systems solutions to our customers.”

Lake Controller software installed on a compatible Windows PC allows precision control of the MY8-LAKE as well as other Lake devices in the system, while close compatibility with Smaart sound system measurement software contributes to smooth, efficient speaker system tuning. Over 1,000 speaker presets are accessible for optimum performance in any environment.

“We are delighted to be able to provide Lake Processing as an integrated part of Yamaha digital product performance, and excited by the potential of this partnership with Yamaha to deliver the unique benefits of Lake processing technology to a wider customer base,” states Jon Alkhagen, Managing Director of Lab.gruppen and Lake. “The development of the MY8-LAKE further reinforces our credentials as a leader in digital audio processing and provides significant flexibility and benefits to both our existing users and those looking to integrate Lake into their systems.”

The MY8-LAKE will be available Spring 2012 with a target MSRP of $3,200.

For more information on the Yamaha MY8-LAKE, visit www.yamahaca.com.

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.