Studio Technologies Demonstrates Remote Control of Enhanced 5100-Series Modules at the 2012 NAB Show

Units Can Be Accessed from iPad, iPhone, or Other Internet-Capable Devices

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2012 – Studio Technologies, the manufacturer of tailored, high-performance video, audio, and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets, will demonstrate new remote control and monitoring for its popular 5100-Series audio modules at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C3747). The new capability allows for the remote control and monitoring of key functions via the Internet from an iPad, iPhone or other Internet-capable devices. Applications include allowing a production team in a network master control room to adjust mic pre-amp gains and related parameters, monitor audio levels and confirm operating status for 5100-Series modules located at geographically-diverse TV sports or entertainment venues. Remote-capable modules include the Model 5110 Mic/Line Input Module, Model 5121 Line/IFB Output Module as well as Models 5130 and 5132 Partyline Interface Modules. The upcoming Model 5190 Remote Access Module will link a standard 10/100 Ethernet port with up to 16 of the 5100-Series modules. Resources within the Model 5190, including web-server and SNMP agent applications, provide the actual user experience.

“It has always been our goal to provide the very best tools that solve operational problems for broadcast audio,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Many broadcast operations use remote-control features such as setting microphone pre-amp gains on hardware associated with an audio console, but the hardware is typically located within the same facility. The new capability available in the 5100-Series modules allows the same access via the Internet, making it console-agnostic and location-independent. This capability opens the door to wider, cost-effective field-production possibilities for large network broadcast facilities and smaller local operations alike.

“When a production system has been deployed for a broadcast, corporate or educational project, the entire equipment chain is often connected via fiber, including media access points in press centers, locker rooms and conference halls,” explains Kapes. “We designed the 5110 to easily integrate into these situations. With the addition of the new remote control and monitoring capability, production personnel will never be without access to the system. Whether they are working in an on-site production trailer, in a control room in another state or country, or from home, they will be connected.”

The Model 5190 Remote Access Module, along with enhanced firmware for the 5100-Series modules, will be available in summer 2012. Future plans for the product family includes an iPhone app and additional 5100-Series modules

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio, and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium, and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems, distribution amplifiers, cable testers, and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies Web site at www.studio-tech.com or call 1-847-676-9177.