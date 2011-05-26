DVEO Appointed as Streamit Distributor for North American Broadcast Market

Eindhoven, The Netherlands, and San Diego, California -- May 26, 2011 -- DVEO, a provider of professional broadcast quality subsystems since 1982, is the new official distributor for Streamit products and solutions. DVEO will distribute the Streamit Studio Transmitter Link solution for the broadcast market in North America, along with other Streamit products.

DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has built an international reputation for delivering cost effective broadcast solutions for the digital broadcast and cable industry. DVEO sought to extend their product portfolio with an excellent Studio Transmitter Link solution. The Streamit Studio Transmitter Link solution via IP (internet) fits the bill.

"We look forward to supporting Streamit's high quality STL solution (dubbed Audio Pipe for the North American market) for transmitting radio programs to AM or FM transmitters, cable head-ends, or satellite uplinks via the Internet," comments Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "It is also useful for remote monitoring of transmitted signals."

The STL solution, built on standard internet technology, consists of a transmitter (SAS250 or SAS220) and a receiver (SIR150 or SIR120PRO), which can also be used separately. Both the transmitter and receiver have XLR connectors for high-quality balanced audio input/output.

At NAB 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada, DVEO also demonstrated several professional internet background music receivers that are targeted at the retail industry. The new Smart Music/IP in-store audio system receives preprogrammed music, customized programming and promotional messages, or Internet radio stations, via the public Internet. Streamit was also present at DVEO's NAB booth for the presentation of this innovative proposition in the North American market.

Streamit CEO Johan van der Stoel stated, "DVEO is a fantastic partner for us. They understand that partnerships are important to succeed in the broadcast market. DVEO has an excellent reputation and we are proud to work with them. Together we can conquer the North-American market."

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815

About Streamit

Streamit, founded in 2003, is a Dutch company that specializes in the development and marketing of software solutions and hardware devices for audio and video streaming over the Internet. Streamit is known for its innovative in-store audio and STL solutions for broadcasters, music providers, retail chains, and churches worldwide. The company develops products for niche markets where quality and specific requirements cannot be met by standard consumer solutions. Streamit products and solutions are used all over the world.

For more information about Streamit, please contact Wim van Dijk at 31 40 255 60 36 or wim@streamit.eu, or visit www.streamit.eu.

Streamit B.V., Verdunplein 10, 5627 SZ Eindhoven, Netherlands

Web: www.streamit.eu phone: 31 40 255 60 36, fax: +31 40 844 39 42