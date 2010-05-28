DVEO to Showcase MPEG-2/H.264 Digital Signage Video Player with Continuous ASI Out at InfoComm 2010

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their new MPEG-2 or H.264, HD or SD, digital signage media player with ASI output at InfoComm, June 9-11, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Available now, the T-Source/ASI™ is a reliable, cost-effective, transport stream playout server with ASI output -– the transport stream originates from the on-board flash card reader. The system continuously plays one short or long compressed video clip, in a loop. No additional computer is required to play streams from the on-board 4 GB flash card to a modulator with ASI input.

The compact T-Source/ASI is designed for 24/7 operation, has no fans or motors, and uses very little power. It is suitable for digital signage, trade shows, museums, broadcast, or for generating test signals.

"Our customers are very enthusiastic about the T-Source/ASI," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "They load the flash card with a video stream, plug in the system, and forget it. Many customers use it with Blonder Tongue® or R.L. Drake® modulators."

"The T-Source/ASI is ideal for high definition digital signage," Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "The system can play round-the-clock video in a store or restaurant window."

The T-Source/ASI playout server provides 'always on' MPEG-2 or H.264 transport streams, in HD or SD. It ships with encoded color bars and a sample transport stream, already recorded on the Flash Card. Additional transport streams can be requested at time of purchase, at no charge.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

• DVB-ASI output

• DVB-ASI output

• Plays back MPEG-2 and H.264/AVC (MPEG-4 Part 10) transport streams • Compatible with HD or SD streams • Supports both SPTS and MPTS • Supports VBR or CBR • Field upgradeable content • Maximum output bit rate: 50 Mbps • Requires very little power -– 7 watts • Comes with color bars and sample Transport Streams • Ships with "wall" power supply • Uses industry standard Flash Cards • Flash Card can be loaded by customer • Compact system -– Five and a half inches wide Suggested Retail Price: T-Source/ASI -– $1,895 U.S. About CMI and DVEO CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.