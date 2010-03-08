NewTek TriCaster™ TCXD300 at Winter X Games® Europe

HD portable live production system to provide live venue video to event audience

BORDEAUX, France – March 8, 2010 – NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that TriCaster™ TCXD300 high definition/standard definition (HD/SD) portable live production system will provide live venue video at Winter X Games® Europe in Tignes, France, March 10 to 12, 2010.

"On the heels of Winter X Games 14 and the Vancouver Winter Olympics, we anticipate highly skilled competitions as we unite our world-class X Games organization with France’s leading pay TV broadcaster and local expertise of Tignes for the first Winter X Games Europe," said Kate Nelligan, live event programming producer, ESPN X Games.

"With NewTek TriCaster, we can create exclusive live content, delivering the ultimate experience to fans attending this premier event."

"Using NewTek TriCaster TCXD300, Winter X Games Europe can deliver HD live venue video, maintaining the network-quality coverage that audiences expect from this world sports leader," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "They can achieve this with just one portable live production unit, instead of having to incur the expense and space needed for multiple pieces of equipment."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to Winter X Games Europe, TriCaster is used by sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD300 is available in North America for US$14,995 and in multi-standard internationally for US$17,995. The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$3,995. The TriCaster family of products is available in multi-standard internationally beginning at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441, international callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

