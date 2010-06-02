FotoMagico 3.5 Makes A Leap To The Big Screen

Boinx Software delivers inventive updates in FotoMagico 3.5; New Final Cut and After Effects Plug-in support offers seamless effects workflow for videographers and filmmakers

Puchheim, Germany – June 2, 2010 –Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Macintosh platform, is pleased to announce the release of FotoMagico 3.5, the gold standard for animating still images. FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards, amplifies its functionality in version 3.5 with new plug-in support for Apple Final Cut Pro®, Final Cut Express®, Motion® and Adobe After Effects®. The native plug-in integration allows videographers and motion graphic artists to animate still images and render with flawless results directly within the host applications, eliminating workflow disruption and time-consuming key frame adjustments.

Leveraging development partner Noise Industries’ innovative FxFactory Plug-in Platform technology, Boinx Software expanded the FotoMagico workflow to include plug-in support for After Effects and Final Cut applications. “Animating and manipulating still images within an editing application can be quite tedious. It is a task that just about every editor will have to do…more than once,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “By partnering with our friends at Noise Industries, we can offer seamless integration with host applications and let videographers animate still images within the Final Cut, Motion and After Effects environment. Not only is this a tremendous timesaver, it is a huge creative workflow enhancement. FotoMagico’s extensive features give artists much more control over the image animation and ultimately a better finished product.”

Winner of multiple Apple Design Awards, FotoMagico 3.5 boasts an impressive array of high-quality features for fine-tuning the visual aspects of still images and slideshows in Apple Final Cut Pro, Motion and Adobe After Effects. FotoMagico feature highlights include:

•Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Express, and Motion Plug-in Support

With FotoMagico, videographers can easily turn their still images into captivating intros, animated backgrounds and B-roll. Users do not need to keyframe or step out of the host application.

•Extensive Effects and Animation Controls

Clever purpose-built FotoMagico controls let users easily adjust slide position and color, animation start and end point, and more.

•Quick Start Animations

An alternative to creating animations from scratch, the FotoMagico Slideshow Assistant provides users an instant pan and zoom animation that can be further customized.

•Extensive Audio Capabilities

FotoMagico’s multiple audio tracks and automatic ducking for music, sound effects and narration allow for the effortless collaboration of sound and imagery.

•Adding a Magical Touch to the iPad with FotoMagico

Photographers, videographers and other creatives can easily export and experience their FotoMagico animations on Apple’s new multi-touch screen platform.

Availability and Pricing

FotoMagico 3.5 Pro (including PhotoPresenter 4) is available today for $149 USD. A multi-license package is also available for $269 USD. For all purchase options, see boinx.com/fotomagico/buy.

The update to FotoMagico 3.5 is free of charge for existing FotoMagico 3.x owners at their current license levels. A built-in assistant will guide users through the process of acquiring the proper license. Existing FotoMagico 2.x owners at their current license levels can upgrade to FotoMagico 3.5 Pro for $89 USD. For all update and upgrade options, see boinx.com/fotomagico/homevspro.

Commercial multi-user license discounts are available upon request.

For more information on FotoMagico or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#fotomagico.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts:

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(cell) +1 518.588.6503

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

(e-mail) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan

(e-mail) janice@zazilmediagroup.com