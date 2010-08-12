Singular Software to Unveil Brand New Product Line for European Market at 3rd Annual Amsterdam SuperMeet

Hot off the NAB trail with multiple awards in tow; award-winning software developer will present new and enhanced HDSLR editing applications at widely popular networking event for post professionals

Vancouver, British Columbia – August 12, 2010 – Singular Software, award-winning developer of workflow applications for post-production, has announced that they will exhibit at the world-renown Amsterdam SuperMeet to be held on Sunday, September 12, 2010. The Amsterdam SuperMeet is Europe’s premier networking event for creative professionals, digital content creators, and HDSLR filmmakers. Thought-leaders on HDSLR production workflows, Singular Software will be on-site to discuss how their solutions address the challenges of multi-camera and dual-system audio editing. Their award-winning product line, showing for the first time in Europe, includes the newly released DualEyes™ and their highly-popular flagship product, PluralEyes™, for Final Cut Pro®, Vegas Pro®, and Premiere Pro®.

“Digital content creators from around the world frequent the SuperMeet, not only to network, but to learn about recent technology advancements,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “Our developers have been working night and day on a variety of product releases and new features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions. We are excited to share our fresh post-production workflow accelerators with SuperMeet attendees and look forward to receiving feedback from creative minds in the industry.”

The Amsterdam SuperMeet will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2010 at The Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky located at Dam 9 1012 JS, Amsterdam from 19:00 - 23:00. Doors open at 16:00. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/.

About PluralEyes

Designed for video enthusiasts and professionals, PluralEyes offers critical workflow automation tools for analyzing media content and automatically synchronizing audio and video clips sequences, including stunning DSLR (digital single lens reflex) camera images.

About DualEyes The DualEyes application for dual-system audio utilizes the same high-level technology as its sister product, PluralEyes, to automatically sync video clips to an audio recording. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder while recording video. DualEyes synchronizes and cuts up the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. With DualEyes’ technology, all original media files are kept intact and new media files are created for maximum flexibility. Import the video and new audio clips into any video editor and link them up to start the video editing process. Since DualEyes is a standalone application it can be used with any video editing software for easy retrieval of the highest quality audio for any video production.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software, DualEyes, and PluralEyes are trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com