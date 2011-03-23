Harmonic Headend Powers IPTV Service for Kosovo Telco PTK

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 22, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Post and Telecommunications of Kosovo (PTK) has deployed Harmonic's IP-based digital video headend solutions for its new IPTV service. PTK selected an integrated Harmonic solution -- ProView(TM) integrated receiver/decoders (IRDs), Electra(R) 8000 dual-channel SD/HD encoders, Ion(TM) AVC encoders, and NMX Digital Service Manager(TM) -- based on performance, video quality, and scalability.

Harmonic's ProView 7000 IRDs are used to receive and decode digital content sources, and Harmonic's Electra 8000 encoders enable PTK to efficiently deliver up to four full-resolution, HD services within a single 1-RU chassis. The Electra 8000 also provides advanced features such as simultaneous secondary output, up/down-conversion, and automatic audio level adjustment. The Ion AVC solution provides up to four encoders in a single chassis, providing PTK with an effective solution for expanding digital video services while minimizing capital and operating expenses. The NMX Digital Service Manager offers PTK an easy-to-use yet powerful solution for network configuration and management.

Harmonic and Slovenian interactive TV technology provider BeeSmart worked together to provide the complete end-to-end IPTV platform for PTK's multichannel television service, with BeeSmart providing the interactive TV middleware platform, as well as consulting and system design services.

"The fastest way to implement a successful end-to-end interactive IPTV service is to work with an experienced partner," said Geoff Stedman, vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "Together Harmonic and BeeSmart have helped PTK quickly and efficiently launch an IPTV service that includes unique features such as targeted advertising, while providing the scalability and comprehensive software development support to facilitate the launch of additional services in the future."

About BeeSmart BeeSmart is an acknowledged interactive TV solution provider for service operators and the hospitality market. It sets new standards for interactive TV by converging TV, phone, and internet services on a single, telco-grade, service delivery platform. BeeSmart combines an exceptionally fast user interface, intelligent content recommendation system, VoIP on TV, web TV support, and the ability to host multiple operators on a single service delivery platform.

Enabling a higher return on service operator's investments, it also delivers the best TV experience to subscribers. The company's preferred way of working in the global market is developing strong business relationships with local partners through a comprehensive partner program, where the synergies for development of new services are harnessed.

About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative, and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions spanning content production to multiscreen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite, and telecom networks while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs, and streamlining workflows.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with R&D, sales, and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers -- including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies -- choose Harmonic to enable their high-quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

